SEALSQ To Showcase its Secure Sovereign Quantum Technology at Tech&Fest Event in France

Meyreuil, France, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its French subsidiary SEALSQ France, will be showcasing its secure semiconductors and post-quantum cryptography at the Tech&Fest 2026 event alongside leading players in the European deeptech ecosystem. Building on a unique French industrial heritage and a strategy of targeted technological partnerships, SEALSQ France is emerging as a key French and European player developing solutions designed to anticipate tomorrow’s security threats.

SEALSQ at Tech&Fest 2026: Bringing Post-Quantum Cybersecurity to the Forefront

Tech&Fest 2026, a flagship innovation event in France and Europe, will be taking place from February 4–5, 2026, at Alpexpo in Grenoble.



Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, will participate in a morning panel discussion focused on cybersecurity challenges in the quantum era, followed by a keynote address in the afternoon on the main stage entitled “Technological Sovereignty in the Quantum Era.” During these sessions, Mr. Moreira he will share SEALSQ’s strategic vision for addressing post-quantum security challenges in France and beyond. SEALSW is also an official sponsor of the event’s gala dinner, further reinforcing its role as an engaged partner within the French and European deeptech ecosystem.

Mr. Moreira, commented, “Participating in Tech&Fest 2026 is a unique opportunity to share our vision of a secure and sovereign quantum future, and to demonstrate how SEALSQ, by combining France’s long-standing expertise in secure semiconductors with cutting-edge innovations such as those developed by Quobly, is laying the foundations for a truly European post-quantum technology stack.”

Three Decades of French Industrial Heritage Serving Sovereign Technologies

SEALSQ France brings three decades of French excellence in secure semiconductors, supported by engineering teams originating from Gemplus, a global pioneer of smart card technologies from the 1980s. This legacy is exemplified by SEALSQ’s General Manager, Bernard Vian.

Today, SEALSQ employs nearly 200 people in France, primarily at its historic site in Meyreuil (Bouches-du-Rhône), with additional teams in Grenoble and Toulouse. This firmly established French industrial and technological culture underpins all of the Company’s activities.

Since 2015, SEALSQ has continued this trajectory as part of the WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, headquartered in Geneva, accelerating its international expansion and culminating in its Nasdaq listing in 2023 under the SEALSQ name. This milestone marked the recognition of a French technology champion that has become a rising global player in cybersecurity, with a market capitalization of approximately $1 billion.

SEALSQ’s value proposition is built around an integrated approach to securing connected devices and critical infrastructures through certified hardware components and hardware-based roots of trust designed to withstand all types of attacks, including emerging quantum threats. In a period of major technological transition, SEALSQ aims to deliver industrial-grade solutions that anticipate and mitigate future risks.

Strengthening an Integrated French Quantum Ecosystem and Expanding Globally

SEALSQ recently reinforced its industrial footprint in France with the August 2025 acquisition of IC’Alps, a Grenoble-based company specializing in semiconductor design. Continuing this strategic momentum, on January 14, 2026 SEALSQ announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Quobly, a Grenoble-based quantum computing startup, for a potential phased strategic investment that could ultimately lead to a majority stake, subject to due diligence and regulatory approvals.

This initiative aims to combine Quobly’s silicon-based quantum computing technologies with SEALSQ’s post-quantum and secure-by-design expertise to create a secure and sovereign quantum computing platform tailored to industrial and critical applications.

As part of its international deployment strategy, SEALSQ has also recently entered into a definitive agreement with Kaynes SemiCon to establish SEALKAYNESQ Ltd, a joint venture in India, focused on the development, design, and personalization of sovereign post-quantum semiconductors. Aligned with India’s national priorities in security and digital sovereignty, this initiative includes the deployment of secure test and personalization platforms and the integration of quantum-resistant architectures directly at the silicon level. This move highlights SEALSQ’s commitment to extend French technological excellence internationally while strengthening semiconductor supply chains in strategic markets such as India.

About Tech&Fest

Tech&Fest is France’s leading innovation platform, bringing together more than 250 speakers and 20,000 B2B participants, including startups, industrial leaders, decision-makers, and researchers, to explore major technological breakthroughs in areas such as AI, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, and more. The 2026 edition places a strong emphasis on industrial and digital sovereignty, a core theme of SEALSQ’s strategic vision

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

