SCYNEXIS Announces Presentations Highlighting the Potent Antifungal Activity of its Second-Generation Fungerp, SCY-247 Against Drug-Resistant Fungi, at the Inaugural Interdisciplinary Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance and Innovation (IMARI)

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced upcoming presentations highlighting data on the Company’s second-generation fungerp drug candidate, SCY-247, at the inaugural Interdisciplinary Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance and Innovation (IMARI), which is taking place from January 28 to 30, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We are pleased to participate in this important inaugural multidisciplinary meeting focused on addressing the significant threat of antimicrobial resistance,” said David Angulo, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. “The potent in vitro and in vivo antifungal activity of our second-generation fungerp, SCY-247, together with the favorable safety profile and pharmacokinetics observed in clinical investigations to date, position this novel agent as a potentially critical weapon in the fight against deadly fungal infections, including those resistant to existing antifungal therapies. We look forward to sharing our development progress with the scientific community at IMARI, an especially timely conference given the growing recognition of the serious impact to human health posed by antifungal resistance.”

An oral presentation of SCY-247 highlighting its antifungal activity against resistant fungi, will be included in the Plenary session “New Antimicrobial Agents in The Pipeline: Early Clinical Development” on January 29 from 9-10:30am and will also be displayed in the Poster session on January 30th. The presentation and poster will be posted in the Publications and Presentations section of the Company’s website after the meeting.

IMARI is a joint conference organized by the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) and the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) that brings together researchers, clinicians, industry leaders and policymakers to address one of the greatest challenges in modern medicine: antimicrobial resistance.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS is developing the company’s proprietary antifungal platform “fungerps.” Ibrexafungerp, the first representative of this novel class, has been licensed to GSK. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and for reduction in the incidence of recurrent VVC. The second generation fungerp SCY-247 is currently in clinical stages of development and has received QIDP and Fast Track designation from the FDA. Additional antifungal assets from this novel class are currently in pre-clinical and discovery phases. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

Statements contained in this press release regarding expected future events or results are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding: The characteristics of SCY-247 and its potential to be a key contributor in the fight against deadly fungal infections, including those resistant to existing antifungal therapies. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks inherent in regulatory and other costs in developing products. These and other risks are described more fully in SCYNEXIS' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 12, 2025, including under the caption "Risk Factors." All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. SCYNEXIS undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.