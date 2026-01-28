High Roller Technologies Signs Letter of Intent with Kindbridge Behavioral Health to Support Responsible Gambling in Ontario

Planned partnership designed to provide an enhanced pathway to clinical support for individuals at risk of problem gaming as well as players who have self-excluded from gambling, reinforcing High Roller’s commitment to player well-being

Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (“High Roller”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the award-winning, premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta, today announced it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) with Kindbridge Behavioral Health (“Kindbridge”) to support its commitment to responsible gambling in Ontario, subject to licensing and regulatory approval.

Through the planned partnership with Kindbridge, High Roller intends to offer eligible Ontario players who choose to self-exclude a confidential pathway to support that helps individuals understand their options and take next steps at their own pace. The experience begins with education and a guided triage process, followed by the option to connect with no-cost peer support and, when appropriate, licensed Canadian clinicians. Using a stepped-care approach, individuals can start where they feel ready and access additional support over time, based on their needs and goals.

“We believe entertainment should always be enjoyed responsibly. Partnering with Kindbridge reinforces our commitment to player wellbeing by ensuring that anyone who may be experiencing challenges with their gambling activity has access to meaningful, professional support,” commented Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer at High Roller. “This collaboration reflects our responsibility not only as an operator, but as a trusted brand that puts people first.”

Kindbridge works with gaming operators across North America to deliver early-intervention programs designed to identify, assess, and support at-risk individuals, including integration with self-exclusion and responsible gaming workflows.

“Building strong, accessible pathways to support is an essential part of effective responsible gambling programs,” said Daniel Umfleet, Founder & CEO of Kindbridge Behavioral Health. “Operators are uniquely positioned to assist individuals who may be experiencing distress by helping connect them to appropriate care. We’re proud to work with High Roller to expand access to specialized clinicians and evidence-based resources, supporting healthier outcomes for players and more effective responsible gambling frameworks.”

Seth Young, who currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of High Roller, is a current shareholder, member of the Board of Advisors, and former member of the Board of Directors at Kindbridge.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

Kindbridge Behavioral Health

Kindbridge Behavioral Health is a national, telehealth-based mental health provider specializing in care for gambling-related harm and other digital dependency–related mental health conditions. Through a network of licensed clinicians and a stepped-care model, Kindbridge delivers evidence-based support ranging from early identification and triage to structured clinical treatment.

Kindbridge partners with operators, employers, payers, healthcare systems, and public-sector entities to expand access to care, strengthen consumer protection frameworks, and responsibly integrate specialized mental health services within regulated and digital environments. The organization operates within healthcare-grade clinical and operational standards, with a focus on quality, accountability, and long-term system integration.

ir@highroller.com

800-460-1039

Caroline Ponseti

caroline.ponseti@kindbridge.com