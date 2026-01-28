Refined Energy Corp. Comments on Unprecedented Global Uranium Supply Deficit and U.S. Nuclear Policy Acceleration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Energy Corp. (CSE: RUU; OTC: RRUUF; FRA: CWA0) (“Refined” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a strategic update on the uranium sector following a series of significant global developments that have created a generational tailwind for North American explorers and producers.

The Company believes that global energy markets are undergoing a structural realignment as governments seek reliable, low-carbon baseload power amid rising electricity demand, including demand driven by artificial intelligence, data centers, electrification, and industrial decarbonization. Nuclear power has re-emerged as a central solution within this framework, with corresponding implications for uranium supply chains worldwide.

United States – Accelerated Nuclear and Fuel Cycle Strategy

In January 2026, the United States government advanced a series of actions aimed at strengthening domestic nuclear power generation and rebuilding the U.S. uranium fuel cycle. These measures include USD $2.7 Billion1 in federal funding commitments for uranium enrichment, support for advanced reactor fuel supply, and executive actions intended to streamline regulatory processes and accelerate deployment timelines.

U.S. policy initiatives appear to be focused on reducing reliance on foreign uranium and enrichment services, particularly from geopolitically sensitive jurisdictions, while supporting domestic production, processing, and enrichment capacity. These developments reflect a broader recognition of uranium as a strategic resource linked to national energy security and critical infrastructure resilience.

Positioning for a Long-Term Nuclear Cycle

Management believes these developments emphasize the importance of early-stage uranium exploration in stable jurisdictions, particularly as utilities, governments, and supply chain participants increasingly focus on long-term security of supply. For exploration companies, this environment underscores the strategic relevance of identifying, advancing, and de-risking uranium projects capable of supporting future development decisions as the nuclear fuel cycle continues to evolve.

Mark Fields, Chief Executive Officer of Refined Energy Corp., “The uranium sector is being reshaped by long-term structural forces, including energy security priorities, decarbonization mandates, and sustained growth in global electricity demand. In the United States, policy has clearly shifted toward rebuilding domestic nuclear fuel supply chains. For companies operating in the uranium exploration space, these changes reinforce the importance of advancing quality projects in stable jurisdictions and maintaining a disciplined, long-term approach to exploration and asset development. Refined continues to focus on building a strong exploration portfolio aligned with these evolving industry fundamentals.”

The Company continues to monitor global market and policy developments as it advances its exploration programs and evaluates opportunities aligned with long-term uranium supply fundamentals.

References and Public Sources

Information referenced in this news release is derived from publicly available sources, including but not limited to:

U.S. Department of Energy announcements and policy statements regarding domestic uranium enrichment, HALEU supply, and nuclear fuel cycle investment

Executive Orders and federal policy communications relating to U.S. nuclear energy expansion and critical minerals supply chains

Public disclosures and production guidance issued by National Atomic Company Kazatomprom

World Nuclear Association reports on global uranium supply, demand, and reactor buildout trends

Legislative announcements from the Government of Sweden regarding the repeal of its uranium mining moratorium

Public filings and market disclosures from physical uranium investment vehicles and nuclear utilities

About Refined Energy Corp.

Refined Energy Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of uranium and critical energy metal projects in tier-one jurisdictions. Its Dufferin, Milner, and Basin projects are located in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, supporting a diversified pipeline of assets for the clean energy transition.

1 https://www.energy.gov/articles/us-department-energy-awards-27-billion-restore-american-uranium-enrichment