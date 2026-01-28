Canadian Large Cap Leaders Split Corp. Announces Class A Share Split and Increase to Class A Share Distribution Rate

[Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.]

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Large Cap Leaders Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to effect a stock split of its Class A shares (the “Share Split”) due to the Company’s strong performance. The Share Split remains subject to the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”).

Pursuant to the Share Split, Class A shareholders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2026 will receive 20 additional Class A shares for every 100 Class A shares held. Ex-split trading of the Class A shares will commence at the opening of trading on February 6, 2026.

The Company is also pleased to announce an increase in the Company’s monthly distribution rate on its Class A Shares from $0.125 per Class A share to $0.18 per Class A share (the “Monthly Distribution Rate Increase”). The Monthly Distribution Rate Increase will take effect with the distribution payable on March 13, 2026 to Class A shareholders of record at the close of business on February 27, 2026.

Since the Company’s inception on February 22, 2024, the Class A Shares have delivered a total return of 30.8% per annum based on net asset value, outperforming the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index by 3.3% per annum(1).

The Share Split and the Monthly Distribution Rate Increase will result in an overall increase in the dollar amount of distributions to be paid to Class A shareholders by approximately 71%. The Company provides a distribution reinvestment plan, on a commission-free basis for Class A shareholders that wish to reinvest distributions and realize the benefits of compound growth.

Following the Share Split, the preferred shares of the Company are expected to have downside protection from a decline in the value of the Company’s portfolio of approximately 60%.(2)

The Company invests, on an approximately equally-weighted basis, in a portfolio comprised primarily of equity securities of Canadian Dividend Growth Companies (as defined below), selected by the portfolio manager, that at the time of investment and immediately following each periodic reconstitution and rebalancing: (i) are listed on a Canadian exchange; (ii) pay a dividend; (iii) generally have a market capitalization of at least $10 billion; (iv) have options in respect of its equity securities that, in the opinion of the portfolio manager, are sufficiently liquid to permit the portfolio manager to write options in respect of such securities; and (v) have a history of dividend growth or, in the portfolio manager’s view have high potential for future dividend growth (“Canadian Dividend Growth Companies”).

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP is the Manager, Portfolio Manager and Promoter of the Company and provides all administrative services required by the Company. Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at 416.362.7172, or 1.888.362.7172 or invest@ninepoint.com.

(1) See standard performance data table below

(2) Based on the NAV of the Class A shares used to determine the Share Split ratio.

Canadian Large Cap Leaders Split Corp. Compound Returns to December 31, 2025 1 year Since

Inception† Class A Shares 35.1% 30.8% S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index 31.7% 27.5% †Inception Date: February 22, 2024



Returns are for the periods ended December 31, 2025. The table shows the Company’s compound return on a Class A Share for each period indicated, compared with the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index (the “Index”). The Index tracks the performance, on a market capitalization-weighted, total return basis, of a broad range of issuers listed on the TSX. The Company invests in an approximately equally-weighted portfolio of Equity Securities of Canadian Dividend Growth Companies with market caps of at least $10 billion; therefore, its performance is not expected to mirror that of the Index, which includes a substantially larger number of companies. Furthermore, the Index’s performance is calculated without the deduction of management fees, fund expenses and trading commissions, whereas the performance of the Company is calculated after deducting such fees and expenses. The indicated rates of return for Class A Shares are based on the Net Asset Value per Class A share and assume that distributions made by the Company on the Class A shares in the periods shown were reinvested in additional Class A shares of the Company. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Company will perform in the future.

