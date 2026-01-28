Nautilus Biotechnology and Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar Collaborate with The Michael J. Fox Foundation to Advance Single-Molecule Proteomics Research in Parkinson’s Disease

• Support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research to advance critical research into Parkinson’s disease biology

• Nautilus’ development of a single-molecule assay for measuring alpha-synuclein proteoforms is its latest application of Iterative Mapping method to uncover new biological insights

• Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar’s deep chemical biology and neurology expertise and field-leading protein standards and affinity reagents position the organizations to probe disease-associated proteoforms at unprecedented resolution

SEATTLE and DOHA, Qatar, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT), a company pioneering single-molecule proteome analysis; Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q); and The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) today announced a research collaboration to study the connection between the alpha-synuclein (aSyn) protein and Parkinson’s disease (PD). Supported by a $1.6 million research grant from MJFF, the high-impact project combines the Lashuel lab’s expertise in the molecular and chemical biology of neurodegeneration with Nautilus’ next-generation platform for measuring proteins and their functional variants, called proteoforms, at single-molecule resolution.

Understanding the many forms and modifications of alpha-synuclein is a key priority for MJFF, as these differences may improve our understanding of PD biology and variability across individuals. Through its discovery and biomarker research efforts, the Foundation supports innovative technologies to better characterize alpha-synuclein proteoforms and related pathways, with the aim of generating insights that can inform future clinical research. This work advances tools that strengthen biomarker development and, over time, help guide the design and outcomes of clinical trials.

Studies suggest that the protein aSyn may be a critical driver of PD pathogenesis and that post-translational modifications (PTMs) of the protein, including truncation and phosphorylation, could serve as possible drivers of pathogenesis and biomarkers for diagnosis. However, current proteomics approaches are limited in their ability to measure specific proteoforms of aSyn and how those proteoforms impact disease progression. To address this gap, collaborators at Nautilus, WCM-Q, and MJFF aim to develop a single-molecule assay to measure a large panel of aSyn proteoforms, thereby enabling new approaches to early detection, disease stratification, and disease monitoring for PD and related synucleinopathies.

Nautilus is pioneering a novel single-molecule platform and groundbreaking Iterative Mapping method with the potential to scale to disease targets including aSyn and tau proteins, the latter of which is initially validated and its real-world capabilities described in the company’s recent preprint .

“We are proud to receive a research grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and partner with the collaborative teams at MJFF and the Lashuel lab at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar to shed light on the underlying role of alpha-synuclein in Parkinson’s disease and to support efforts to advance biomarker research in Parkinson’s disease,” said Parag Mallick, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Scientist of Nautilus. “This collaboration is further indication of the next-generation sensitivity, dynamic range, reproducibility, and versatility that our proteomics technology brings to neurodegenerative research and beyond.”

The lab of Hilal A. Lashuel, Ph.D., Professor of Neuroscience at WCM-Q is an internationally recognized leader in the research of aSyn and its role in PD, having studied its PTMs for decades, developed novel chemical-biology tools to develop proteoform standards, and developed a set of antibodies that target specific PTMs. The technologies created respectively by WCM-Q and Nautilus are expected to form the foundation of the aSyn proteoform assay.

“Deciphering alpha-synuclein proteoforms at the single-molecule level holds tremendous promise for advancing Parkinson’s disease diagnostics and therapies,” said Dr. Lashuel, who has published extensively on the importance of diverse forms of aSyn. “We are looking forward to working jointly with Nautilus and MJFF to realize this potential by developing innovative assays and technologies that will enable precise mapping of the post-translational modification signatures of alpha-synuclein in health and neurodegenerative disease.”

“At The Michael J. Fox Foundation, we support research that advances understanding of the biological mechanisms underlying Parkinson’s disease,” said Shalini Padmanabhan, PhD, Senior Vice President of Discovery and Translational Research at MJFF. “By investing in innovative approaches to study proteins such as alpha-synuclein, we aim to strengthen the foundation for future biomarker and therapeutic research through collaborations across academia and industry.”

