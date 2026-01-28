Juniper Research Names TransUnion Gold Winner in Best Branded Call Solution in Telco Innovation Category

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has been named a 2026 Future Digital Awards Gold Winner for Best Branded Call Solution in the Telco Innovation Awards Category, presented by Juniper Research.

The award celebrates the industry’s most forward-thinking companies in roaming, messaging, networks and/or fraud prevention. Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms and IoT sectors.

“The explosive growth of branded calling across the world is a clear indicator it works when it comes to helping businesses enhance outreach and protect themselves and consumers from fraud,” said James Garvert, senior vice president, TransUnion Communications Solutions. “We’re honored to receive this award, and proud to be part of the solution when it comes to restoring trust in the phone.”

TransUnion’s Branded Call Display allows businesses to establish trust with their customers by showing a verified name, logo, and reason for call. In addition, TransUnion verifies calls with end-to-end STIR/SHAKEN call authentication to help ensure they are legitimate and not spoofed.

TransUnion customer Newzip saw significant improvements to customer contact rates for its real estate platform after adopting Branded Call Display.

“The phone channel is important to our business. In fact, it’s the highest converting channel we have,” said Adi Pavlovic, CEO and Co-founder of Newzip. “When we implemented Branded Call Display, we saw a 25% increase in answer rates with pre-approved customers, and close to 137% increase in answer rates with earlier funnel customers.”

TransUnion’s Branded Call Display also received the following honors in 2025:

TMC Communications Solutions Product of the Year

Stevie Winner (Silver) for Technology Excellence: Technology of the Year

Internet Telephony Excellence Award

The Fast Mode Awards: Digital Identity Innovator





Learn more about TransUnion’s Trusted Call Solutions here.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions.

https://www.juniperresearch.com

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact Dave Blumberg

TransUnion E-mail david.blumberg@transunion.com Telephone 312-972-6646



