IP Strategy To Participate in RedChip Fintech & DATS Virtual Investor Conference on February 4, 2026

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Strategy (Nasdaq: IPST) (the “Company”), the first company to adopt a treasury reserve policy centered on the $IP token, today announced that Justin Stiefel, Chief Executive Officer, will present to investors at the RedChip Fintech & DATS Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

During the presentation, IP Strategy will discuss its differentiated treasury reserve strategy, validator-based revenue model, and its positioning at the intersection of programmable intellectual property and AI-native data infrastructure. The session will also highlight how IP Strategy is building a scalable, high-margin operating model aligned with the growth of the Story Network and increasing demand for rights-cleared AI data and on-chain IP licensing.

The RedChip Fintech & DATS Virtual Investor Conference brings together institutional investors, analysts, and company executives to explore how advances in fintech infrastructure, tokenization, and digital asset management are reshaping capital markets. The event features presentations from publicly traded companies followed by live Q&A sessions, providing investors direct access to leadership teams to discuss strategy, execution, and emerging growth opportunities.

Event Registration: click here to register for the event and receive access to the live webcast.

A replay of the presentation will be available on IP Strategy’s website at https://ipstrategy.co/ following the conclusion of the event.

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset and operate a validator for the Story Network. The Company provides public market investors broad exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy in a regulated equity format. IP Strategy’s treasury reserve of $IP tokens provides direct participation in the Story ecosystem, which enables on-chain registration, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property.

Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. is the registered corporate name of IP Strategy.

About Story

Story is the AI-native blockchain network powering the $IP token and making intellectual property programmable, traceable, and monetizable in real time. Backed by $136 million from a16z crypto, Polychain Capital, and Samsung Ventures, Story launched its mainnet in February 2025 and has rapidly become a leading infrastructure for tokenized intellectual property. Story allows creators and enterprises to turn media, data, and AI-generated content into legally enforceable digital assets with embedded rights, enabling automated licensing and new markets for intellectual property across AI and entertainment.

About RedChip

RedChip Companies, Inc. is an international investor relations, media, and research firm serving microcap and small-cap public companies. Founded in 1992, RedChip delivers comprehensive investor awareness solutions, including targeted outreach, digital media, exclusive webinars and virtual conferences, proprietary research, and strategic advisory services. RedChip produces Small Stocks, Big Money™, a sponsored television program airing on Bloomberg U.S., as well as a weekly investor newsletter reaching an international investor audience. RedChip also offers RedChat™, an AI-powered platform providing on-demand insights from SEC filings and corporate disclosures.

For more information, visit: www.redchip.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the timing of the Company’s presentation and the content to be discussed at the RedChip Fintech & DATS Virtual Investor Conference, including with respect to the Company’s treasury reserve strategy, validator-based revenue model and current initiatives to build a scalable, high-margin operating model aligned with the growth of the Story Network and increasing demand for rights-cleared AI data and on-chain IP licensing.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on IP Strategy’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company’s digital asset treasury strategy and validator operations, the value of $IP tokens and $IP token price volatility, the legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally, the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, expectations with respect to future performance, growth and anticipated acquisitions, any correlation between the Company’s stock price and the price of $IP tokens, the Company’s yield and capital management strategies and $IP’s potential. These and other risks concerning IP Strategy’s programs and operations are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1 initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 26, 2025, as amended by Amendment No. 1 filed on October 16, 2025, Amendment No. 2 filed on December 12, 2025 and Amendment No. 3 filed on December 19, 2025, its latest annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any other subsequent filings with the SEC. IP Strategy explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.