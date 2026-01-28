GoGo AI Network Inc. Announces Appointment of Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, a Padma Shri Awardee, to Advisory Board of Portfolio Company Algo8 AI

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGo AI Network Inc. (CSE: GOGO) (OTC: GOGAF) (FSE: 4E9) (“GoGo” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, a Padma Shri Awardee has been appointed to the Global Advisory Board of Algo8 AI, one of GoGo’s core portfolio companies.

The appointment reinforces Algo8’s long-term strategy to build infrastructure-grade Industrial AI designed to improve reliability and energy efficiency while strengthening ESG data quality, governance, and transparency - supporting long-horizon value creation as the company expands across North America and other global markets.

For investors and enterprise stakeholders, the appointment signals continued investment in the institutional foundations - governance, research partnerships, and ESG-by-design product architecture - needed to scale trusted AI systems in asset-intensive industries.

Why This Matters

Stronger institutional governance and strategic oversight to support long-horizon value creation

Deeper R&D and industry-academia collaboration to accelerate platform capabilities

ESG integration as product architecture (not bolt-on reporting), built on verifiable data and responsible AI

Continued expansion aligned with public-market operating expectations

Strategic Rationale



Prof. Sharma brings deep experience across science leadership, research infrastructure, public policy, and industry–academia collaboration. His appointment is intended to support Algo8 AI’s continued development through:

Structured R&D programs and translational research models

Long-term industry-academia partnerships

Industry-aligned research translation into measurable operational outcomes

Responsible AI governance and oversight

ESG-aligned innovation frameworks

Institutional-grade operating discipline and investor-aligned reporting standards

These priorities support Algo8’s objective of building durable, scalable, and trusted Industrial AI infrastructure suitable for long-horizon investors and public-market stakeholders.

Leadership Perspective



“Prof. Sharma’s career represents the integration of science, policy, institutions, and industry,” said Nandan Mishra, Co-Founder and CEO of Algo8 AI. “His experience building research ecosystems, enabling industry-academia collaboration, and translating innovation into real-world systems will help us scale responsibly. This appointment strengthens our governance and ESG-by-design approach - capabilities that matter to enterprise customers and long-term investors.”

Prof. Ashutosh Sharma: relevance to innovation ecosystems

Prof. Sharma is Institute Chair Professor at IIT Kanpur and a nationally respected leader in science, technology, and innovation systems. He previously served as Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, where he played a central role in:

Building national research infrastructure

Strengthening translational R&D frameworks

Expanding industry–academia collaboration models

Supporting innovation ecosystems and startups

Designing large-scale science and technology programs

Developing governance frameworks for research and innovation

His recognition with the Padma Shri reflects long-standing contributions to science, research leadership, and public service.

Advisory priorities: product, ESG intelligence, and governance



Algo8’s approach is to embed sustainability into the platform’s design and operating model (not treat ESG as a standalone compliance exercise). Under Prof. Sharma’s advisory role, priorities will include:

1) R&D ecosystem and partnerships

Structured R&D programs and translational research pathways

Long-term industry–academia collaboration models

Research roadmaps linked to measurable industrial outcomes



2) ESG intelligence embedded in Industrial AI

AI-driven energy optimization and resource efficiency

Predictive maintenance that reduces downtime and waste

Digital twins supporting lifecycle performance and sustainability decisions

Explainable, traceable operational ESG performance intelligence

3) Governance, transparency, and responsible deployment

Verifiable data architectures and traceable metrics

Responsible AI frameworks and oversight

Institutional-grade governance systems

Investor-aligned operating and reporting structures

Statement from Prof. Ashutosh Sharma

“Strong innovation systems are built when science, industry, institutions, and governance structures operate in alignment,” said Prof. Ashutosh Sharma.

“Industrial AI can deliver productivity, sustainability, and resilience together when developed through structured and responsible frameworks. Algo8’s approach to integrating research, industry, ESG, and governance provides a strong foundation for long-term impact.”

