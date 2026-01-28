PureCars to Showcase How Advanced AI and First-Party Data Drive Dealership Growth at NADA 2026

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As automotive retailers face rising costs, fragmented data, and more complex customer journeys, PureCars will show how dealerships are leveraging first-party data and AI across the entire customer journey at NADA Show 2026 in Las Vegas. From February 3-6, PureCars will be at Booth #3551W, demonstrating how its unified customer data and marketing platform helps dealerships identify high-intent shoppers, automate engagement, and drive measurable sales and service outcomes.

Built for automotive retail, the PureCars platform integrates a robust Customer Data Platform (CDP) with production-ready AI. At NADA 2026, PureCars will highlight new advanced AI capabilities that deliver actionable results and address daily dealer challenges, including fragmented systems, poor data quality, and unclear shopper intent.

“Dealership marketing has become a data and intelligence challenge, not just an execution one,” said Lauren Donalson, CEO of PureCars. “PureCars unifies first- and third-party data, AI, and engagement together so dealerships and manufacturers can make informed decisions and drive measurable results in sales and service.”

What PureCars Will Feature at NADA 2026

AI-Powered Audience Creation – AI Audiences leverage dealership-owned website and customer data to identify high-intent shoppers based on real engagement signals. These dealership-exclusive, first-party audiences provide a measurable competitive advantage and are automatically activated across media channels, enabling better targeting without increasing spend or relying on third-party data.

Intelligent Lead Handling and Engagement – AI Conversations enables faster response and consistent follow-up through personalized interactions. From sales inquiries to service appointment requests, intelligent automation ensures opportunities are acted on promptly, preventing leads from sitting idle.

AI Conversations enables faster response and consistent follow-up through personalized interactions. From sales inquiries to service appointment requests, intelligent automation ensures opportunities are acted on promptly, preventing leads from sitting idle. CDP Enrichment – PureCars has officially evolved its Customer Data Platform (CDP) into a full-lifecycle marketing solution, empowering dealerships to automate sales and service outreach across email, SMS, and now automated direct mail. To maximize operational efficiency, the platform now features seamless, bi-directional integrations with DriveCentric and DealerSocket CRM, joining VinSolutions and eLeads to provide a frictionless data exchange that ensures a unified view of the customer across all primary CRM systems.

Measurement, Attribution, and Data-Driven Decision Making – PureCars delivers clear visibility into what's driving results across channels by connecting Ad Exposed Sales to media exposure, website behavior, lead activity, and downstream outcomes. Dealerships can understand which audiences, messages, and channels influence appointments and revenue.

Education and Industry Programming at the Show

In addition to live platform demonstrations, PureCars will host the “Ace of Stages,” a live education series at Booth #3551W. The series will feature practical insights from industry leaders at Google, Cognition, and PCG Digital, focused on real-world execution of data-driven marketing strategies for dealerships.

Lauren Donalson will also present “Driving Service Revenue with AI & CDP Advertising” on:

Wednesday, Feb 4 at 3:30 PM (Room W206)

Friday, Feb 6 at 10:30 AM (Room W223)

PureCars, a member of Vendor 20 Group (V20), will also contribute to educational programming at the V20 Booth #2001W, participating in the Wednesday, Feb. 4 session from 1:00-1:30 pm.

Dealers and media partners are invited to visit PureCars at Booth #3551W to see how first-party data, AI, and unified engagement are reshaping dealership marketing performance.

About PureCars

PureCars helps thousands of dealerships across North America to drive sales and maximize profitability. Leveraging advanced AI-driven advertising technology, comprehensive customer data management, and insightful market analytics, PureCars delivers unparalleled efficiency and results. A trusted partner with over 18 years of expertise, PureCars is a certified digital provider for 20+ OEMs in the U.S. and Canada, maintains compliance with over 40 brands, and serves 65 of the top 100 dealer groups.

