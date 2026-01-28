Global Road Maintenance Market Study 2026 with Company Ranking and Benchmarks Featuring Vinci, CRH, Group ACS, Hochtief, Eiffage and More

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Road Maintenance Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The road maintenance market is experiencing robust growth, expanding from $15.34 billion in 2025 to $16.23 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This uptick is driven by the intensifying development of road infrastructure, rising traffic loads, mechanized repair practices, and increased public spending on maintenance, coupled with a growing demand for durable pavement solutions.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $20.26 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7%. Key growth drivers include the adoption of smart maintenance systems, investment in sustainable materials, automated repair technologies, connected traffic assets, and predictive roadway management. Emerging trends feature automated assessment systems, sustainable materials, and machinery-enabled maintenance, alongside the digitalization of condition monitoring.







The rising incidence of road accidents globally underscores the necessity for effective road maintenance, aiming to enhance overall safety. This includes maintaining road surfaces, upgrading safety features, and attending to issues like potholes and general wear. For instance, the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics (BITRE) in Australia reported 1,340 road deaths in July 2025, a 2.9% increase from the previous year, highlighting a burgeoning demand for maintenance initiatives.



Key players in the road maintenance sector are innovating with technology-driven inspection solutions to bolster infrastructure quality and safety. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) launched Highway Maintenance Units (HMUs) in May 2024 as an initiative to improve national highways' maintenance and management. These units prioritize routine inspections and comprehensive maintenance activities. Similarly, in April 2024, Eco Baltia expanded its operations by acquiring a 40.4% stake in JSC Daugavpils specializetais autotransporta uznemums in Latvia, enhancing service offerings in major urban areas.



Leading companies in the market include Vinci SA, CRH plc, Group ACS, Hochtief AG, Eiffage S.A., and others. The market's trajectory is influenced by global trade dynamics and tariffs, affecting costs related to imported materials and encouraging domestic sourcing. These factors play a crucial role in shaping the road maintenance landscape, with domestic production supporting regional growth.



The report on the road maintenance industry provides comprehensive insights, including market size, regional shares, competitive analysis, market segments, trends, and opportunities, offering a holistic view of the current and future market scenarios. The report's full analysis arms professionals with strategic data to effectively navigate the market dynamics.



As of 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest market region, while North America is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Key regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with countries like the USA, China, India, and Germany among others. The market encompasses revenues from services like pothole repair, drainage maintenance, and more, focusing on direct sales and service offerings. The market value considers revenues earned by organizations within the specified regions, enhancing the industry's economic understanding and strategic approach.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $16.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

