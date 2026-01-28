Cutting DNA, Cutting Edge: Companies Using CRISPR and Other Gene Editing Technologies to Rewrite the Future of Industry and Medicine

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR gene-editing, and related genome engineering technologies, are reshaping industries from medicine to materials, with breakthroughs in treating genetic diseases, enhancing crops, and engineering super-strong fibers.

CRISPR (“Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats”) has gone from a niche academic breakthrough to one of the most transformative technologies of the 21st century. What started as a bacterial defense mechanism has become a programmable toolkit for rewriting genomes with unprecedented precision.

Since its Nobel-winning discovery, CRISPR-based technologies have enabled targeted DNA modifications, opening doors to potential cures for sickle cell disease, new cancer therapies, and novel biomaterials. But recent developments, including clinical setbacks, platform diversification, and strategic acquisitions, highlight both the promise and complexity of gene editing’s path to commercialization.

Today, companies across healthcare, agriculture, materials science, and beyond are finding ways to harness gene editing to solve real-world problems, from curing genetic disease to creating entirely new classes of materials.

Here’s a look at six public companies putting CRISPR or CRISPR-derived technologies to work, including pioneers changing the way we think about biology and business.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB)

Spider silk by design: gene editing takes materials science mainstream

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of gene editing, but it represents one of the most compelling examples of genome engineering’s industrial potential. Rather than targeting human disease, Kraig Labs applies advanced genetic engineering, including CRISPR-enabled and CRISPR-adjacent tools, to produce recombinant spider silk proteins in silkworms that would be otherwise impossible to produce at scale.

Spider silk has long been hailed as a “holy grail” material due to its unmatched toughness, as well as exceptional strength and flexibility. Yet spiders are territorial and cannibalistic, making traditional silk cultivation unscalable. Kraig’s approach edits silkworm genomes so they can produce spider silk super fiber proteins on a commercial timeline. If successful, this could unlock entirely new markets in high-performance textiles, protective gear, composites, and even aerospace materials.

Kraig’s work illustrates how gene editing can extend far beyond medicine, enabling the engineering of entirely new classes of materials with properties nature never intended.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA)

Turning gene editing into real medicines

Intellia Therapeutics is one of the leaders in translating CRISPR-based genome editing into human therapeutics. The company focuses on in vivo gene editing, delivering CRISPR systems directly into the body to modify disease-causing genes at their source.

Its pipeline targets conditions such as transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) and other monogenic diseases, where permanent DNA modification could offer one-time, potentially curative treatments. Intellia’s approach highlights the core promise of CRISPR medicine: durable interventions that address root genetic causes rather than managing symptoms chronically.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP)

From blood disorders to broad genetic solutions

CRISPR Therapeutics is another heavyweight in the gene editing space, with a focus on both ex vivo and in vivo therapies. Its most advanced programs target blood disorders such as sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia by editing patient cells outside the body and then reintroducing them, effectively “fixing” blood cells at the molecular level.

The company also collaborates with others on broader therapeutic horizons, including regenerative medicine and immuno-oncology. CRISPR Therapeutics represents a model for translating gene editing into scalable, clinically relevant treatments across a range of diseases.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT)

Exploring the CRISPR frontier with precision and diversity

Editas Medicine takes a broad approach to gene editing, leveraging CRISPR systems, including CRISPR-Cas9 and CRISPR-Cas12a, to tackle a variety of genetic disorders. The company’s pipeline includes programs for inherited retinal diseases, rare genetic conditions, and liver diseases, with an emphasis on precision editing to minimize off-target effects.

Editas’ strategy exemplifies another key theme in the CRISPR revolution: the need for multiple toolsets and delivery platforms. By exploring different CRISPR enzymes and methods of delivery, Editas aims to expand the reach of gene editing beyond what any single approach can achieve.

Why Gene Editing Matters Across Markets

What unites these companies is a shared belief that biology can be engineered with the predictability of software, and that gene editing is the programming language that makes this possible. Whether it’s engineering a new material like spider silk, curing a lifelong disease, or creating crops that thrive in a changing climate, the implications are profound.

Investors and innovators alike should pay attention to whether CRISPR can edit DNA and how companies are deploying it to solve real problems at commercial scale.

