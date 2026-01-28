Progressive Announces Plans For CFO Transition

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) announced that John Sauerland, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will retire from Progressive on July 3, 2026.

“We are so grateful to John for his 35 years of service to Progressive, including the last 10 as our CFO,” said Tricia Griffith, President and CEO of Progressive. “John’s thoughtful leadership and dedication to Progressive throughout his career have been instrumental to our growth and success. We will miss John, but I am delighted for him as he looks ahead, and we wish him and his entire family all the best.”

The Company also announced that Andrew Quigg, currently Progressive’s Chief Strategy Officer, is expected to succeed Mr. Sauerland as CFO when Mr. Sauerland retires. Until that time, Mr. Quigg will work closely with Mr. Sauerland to prepare to assume the CFO’s responsibilities.

“Progressive has a wealth of tenured leaders, and I am confident that John and Andrew will work well together toward the goal of ensuring a seamless transition and continuity for the company,” added Mrs. Griffith.

