Interop Technologies’ RBM-IQ™ Wins Platinum for Messaging Innovation

FORT MYERS, Fla. & DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interop Technologies, a global leader in advanced mobile messaging technology, today announced that its RBM-IQ™ solution has been named Messaging Innovation of the Year – Platinum Winner in the 2026 Telco Innovation Awards by Juniper Research, a global program recognizing the most impactful innovations shaping the future of digital communications.

Presented by Juniper Research, the Telco Innovation Awards evaluate technology providers across a rigorous, multi-stage assessment process that examines product innovation, features and benefits, ecosystem partnerships, certification and compliance, and long-term business potential. RBM-IQ earned the program’s highest distinction following in-depth analyst review and final verification by Juniper’s expert judging panel.

RBM-IQ is Interop’s purpose-built intelligence layer for RCS Business Messaging (RBM), designed to give mobile network operators unprecedented visibility, accountability, and operational control across their RBM environments. The solution delivers real-time insight into RBM traffic, partner activity, and financial reconciliation—addressing long-standing gaps that have limited operator confidence and participation in the RBM ecosystem.

By consolidating RBM oversight into a single intelligence framework, RBM-IQ enables operators to:

Gain end-to-end visibility into RBM traffic and partner performance

Strengthen financial reconciliation and settlement accuracy

Support certification, compliance, and ecosystem governance requirements

Confidently scale RBM services while maintaining operational control

“RBM-IQ was built to solve a very real problem for operators—lack of visibility and confidence in an increasingly complex RBM ecosystem,” said Steve Zitnik, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Interop Technologies. “This recognition from Juniper Research validates both the need for that intelligence layer and the role operators must play in shaping the future of business messaging.”

Interop Technologies was recognized alongside a field of global technology leaders honored across Juniper’s 2026 awards program, underscoring the growing importance of operator-centric innovation as RCS adoption accelerates worldwide. The Platinum designation represents the highest level of distinction within Juniper’s Messaging and CPaaS Innovation category.

The Telco Innovation Awards by Juniper Research are widely regarded as one of the industry’s most respected benchmarks for communications innovation, with winners selected through analyst-led evaluation rather than sponsorship or popularity-based voting.

For more information about the Telco Innovation Awards evaluation process, visit Juniper Research’s official website.

About Interop Technologies

Interop Technologies helps mobile network operators evolve their messaging ecosystems with reliable, secure, and future-ready solutions. Founded in 2002, the company delivers telco-grade, standards-based technologies backed by 24/7 global support. Its All-Gen™ Messaging portfolio spans both legacy and next-generation technologies, including multi-accredited and award-winning RCS Messaging solutions with global connectivity. Interop Technologies is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, with regional headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and operates fully geo-redundant Network Operations Centers in North America and Europe. Learn more at interoptechnologies.com.

