Obagi Medical and Next Health Announce Collaboration in the ALOHA Program to Drive Real-World Evidence for Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Medical, a leading innovator in physician-dispensed skincare and aesthetic solutions and part of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the “Company”), today announced Next Health as a key partner in the Aesthetics Leadership with Obagi’s Hyaluronic Acid (ALOHA) Program. Next Health was selected for its pioneering commitment to longevity, personalized wellness, and cutting-edge aesthetic treatments across its growing network of health optimization centers.

Through this real-world evaluation collaboration, Next Health will conduct a structured, multi-site assessment of Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™ within its practices. The program will leverage Next Health’s expertise in integrating advanced injectables with holistic protocols, patient-centric education, and data-driven outcomes to generate meaningful real-world evidence on the filler’s performance in wellness-focused environments.

“At Next Health, we’re dedicated to pushing the boundaries of longevity and aesthetic medicine through innovative, evidence-based approaches,” said Dr. Milan Shah, Director of Aesthetics at Next Health. “Obagi’s ALOHA Program aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver transformative results by combining high-performance injectables like saypha® MagIQ™ with comprehensive skincare and wellness strategies. This partnership allows us to contribute real-world insights that elevate patient care and outcomes across our network.”

The ALOHA Program evaluates both clinical efficacy and patient experience while equipping providers with integrated Obagi protocols to enhance satisfaction, loyalty, and consistent results. Standardized data will be collected across participating Next Health locations, with initial findings to be shared at upcoming Next Health leadership meetings and presented at major industry conferences to showcase the impact of this new injectable in a longevity and optimization setting.

“Collaborating with forward-thinking leaders like Next Health reinforces Obagi’s dedication to launching aesthetics solutions supported by robust, practice-based evidence,” said Drew Fine, U.S. General Manager, Professional Channel. “The ALOHA program with Next Health highlights our shared vision of holistic care—bridging injectables and skincare to drive superior patient results and practice growth in the evolving wellness landscape.”

Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™, developed by Croma-Pharma GmbH, utilizes proprietary MACRO Core Technology to create a stable three-dimensional hyaluronic acid matrix. The technology is designed to deliver natural-looking results with category-leading performance, including high usable HA content upon injection, consistent gel distribution, and a predictable injection force and swelling profile¹.

For more information about ALOHA, visit https://obagi-professional.com.

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi Medical products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024,² Obagi Medical empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi Medical is available on the brand's website, https://www.obagi.com.

About Next Health

Founded in 2016 by Dr Darshan Shah, cofounded by Kevin Peake, and where Dr Milan Shah has since served on the Medical Advisory Board, Next Health is a leading Health Optimization and Longevity Center dedicated to helping individuals live healthier, longer lives through personalized, cutting-edge treatments. Offering services such as IV therapy, regenerative aesthetics, hormone optimization, and advanced diagnostics, Next Health operates a growing network of state-of-the-art wellness centers focused on vitality, performance, and evidence-based care. For more information, visit www.next-health.com.

About Waldencast plc

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com.

Media Contact:

