IBO International Launches Its Trading Operations

London, UK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBO International has announced the launch of its trading operations, formally entering the global markets with a platform-led approach. Headquartered in London, the company begins activity with a clear focus on execution flow, system behavior, and controlled market access. The launch reflects a measured entry, shaped by how participants operate under live conditions rather than how platforms are presented.

IBO International introduces its services through a unified environment where market access, account structuring, and operational support function together. From onboarding to daily use, the experience is intended to remain consistent. The company positions itself around process and continuity, keeping attention on how trading activity unfolds over time.

“This launch reflects that our platform and service structure are now fully in place,” Jonathan R., IBO International representative, said. “Clients have access to multiple asset classes through a single environment, with defined account options and a consistent execution setup. The offering also includes analytical tools, structured market services, and options for capital allocation outside active trading, such as savings accounts. Going forward, the focus is on maintaining quality across these services, so clients can operate within a stable framework as the platform develops.”

A Measured Entry Into Live Market Conditions

IBO International operates through its proprietary IBO Pro 500 terminal. The platform is web-based and accessible through secure authentication, eliminating the need for local installation. Execution is supported through low-latency connections and continuous system monitoring. Security protocols are applied across access control, data handling, and capital segregation.

Beyond standard market access, the platform supports structured trading approaches, including gap trading and arbitrage participation. Gap-based strategies are supported through analytical tools that track price discontinuities across market sessions, allowing participants to act within defined parameters. Arbitrage participation is enabled through synchronized execution across pricing environments, relying on system response and timing rather than directional exposure.

In addition to active trading strategies, IBO International has introduced digital savings accounts designed for capital placement outside market execution. These accounts allow participants to allocate unused capital within a structured environment while retaining access and flexibility. The inclusion of savings functionality reflects an understanding that not all capital is intended for continuous deployment.

Jonathan R. also addressed the company’s longer-term outlook. “Our focus is on how the system behaves over time, not on hitting growth targets in isolation. Stability comes first, along with consistent support, reporting, and operational control. If those elements remain steady, participation becomes easier to manage, and that is the environment we intend to maintain.”

About IBO International

IBO International provides trading services across currencies, CFDs, ETFs, and selected market instruments. Participants access the markets through the IBO Pro 500 terminal, which supports real-time monitoring, analytical tools, and structured reporting within a single interface. The brand offers multiple account tiers, ranging from Bronze to VIP, each aligned with defined leverage parameters and service access. Trading strategies such as gap trading and arbitrage operate within the same platform environment, alongside digital savings accounts designed for flexible capital allocation. Technical operations teams are available around the clock to assist with platform use and account matters. The brand remains focused on accommodating different approaches to market participation within the same environment.



