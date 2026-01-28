AlphaTON Capital Presents at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club to an Exclusive Audience of High-Net-Worth Investors

Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach , Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ: ATON ) , a publicly traded infrastructure investor and builder focused on the Telegram and TON digital ecosystem, announced today that its leadership team presented at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 27, 2026.

The private, invitation-only investor gathering was hosted by Chantelle Borrelli alongside Josh Kriger, Co-Founder of The Edge of Company Inc., and convened a curated audience of high-net-worth investors, family offices, and strategic capital partners. The evening provided an in-depth look at AlphaTON Capital’s strategy and its positioning within the rapidly expanding TON blockchain ecosystem.

AlphaTON Capital is emerging as a leading public-market gateway to the TON ecosystem, which benefits from Telegram’s global user base and accelerating developer adoption. The company builds and scales foundational TON-based infrastructure, operates validator and staking systems, manages a strategic TON token reserve, and invests across decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital commerce. Through its integrated platform, AlphaTON Capital offers institutional-grade exposure to one of the fastest-growing blockchain networks globally.

Leadership Commentary

“Our mission is to build the infrastructure and applications that will power the next generation of the digital economy,” said Enzo Villani, Executive Chairman and CIO of AlphaTON Capital. “Presenting at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club allowed us to engage directly with a sophisticated group of investors who recognize the scale and momentum of the TON ecosystem. We were pleased to share our vision and discuss the next phase of AlphaTON’s growth strategy.”

Exclusive Mar-a-Lago Investor Presentation

During the presentation, AlphaTON Capital provided investors with insights into:

Recent and upcoming infrastructure expansion initiatives



Strategic acquisitions and ecosystem investments



Growth indicators tied to TON network and Telegram adoption



The company’s long-term approach to shareholder value creation



Market opportunities emerging from Telegram’s global distribution

The event facilitated direct dialogue between AlphaTON Capital’s leadership team and investors seeking exposure to next-generation digital infrastructure through a publicly traded vehicle.

Event Details

Date: January 27, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Location: Mar‑a‑Lago Club, Palm Beach, Florida

Format: Private investor presentation (invitation‑only)

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)



AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) is the world's leading technology public company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users while managing a strategic reserve of digital assets. The Company implements a comprehensive M&A and treasury strategy that combines direct digital asset acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.



AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing first-in-class therapies targeting known checkpoint resistance pathways to achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide the development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations. To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com /.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “will,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning, among other things, the Company’s projections for its AI infrastructure expansion deployment; the Company’s expectations that its partnerships will create additional revenue streams and vertically integrate into the Company’s Confidential Compute AI Infrastructure; the Company’s belief that the assets it is building will drive significant long-term value; and other statements that are not historical fact. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the timing, progress and results of the Company’s strategic initiatives, the Company’s reliance on third parties, the risk that the Company may not secure additional financing or TON, the uncertainty of the Company’s investment in TON, the uncertainty around the Company’s legacy business, the operational strategy of the Company, the Company’s executive management team, risks from Telegram’s platform and ecosystem, the potential impact of markets and other general economic conditions, and other factors set forth in “Item 3 – Key Information-Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025 and included in the Company’s Form 6-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2025 and January 13, 2026. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

AlphaTON Capital Corp

AlphaTON@icrinc.com

(203) 682-8200



Media Inquiries:

Richard Laermer

RLM PR

AlphaTON@rlmpr.com

(212) 741-5106 X 216