Snail, Inc. and Loric Games Launched Echoes of Elysium in Early Access on Steam

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, in partnership with independent development studio Loric Games, officially launched Echoes of Elysium on Steam Early Access .

Echoes of Elysium blends open-world exploration, crafting, and cooperative survival gameplay in an airborne setting, positioning the title within a high-engagement genre that continues to demonstrate community-driven growth. Since its reveal, the game has surpassed 150,000 wishlists on Steam, signaling early demand and strong visibility ahead of its Early Access launch.

Watch the Echoes of Elysium Official Launch Trailer

The partnership with Loric Games reflects Snail’s publishing strategy of backing experienced development teams, leveraging proven creative leadership, and identifying projects with clear audience and market fit. Loric Games’ pedigree in building immersive worlds and sustaining player communities aligns closely with Snail’s focus on scalable titles capable of long-tail performance through ongoing updates and community engagement.

“Echoes of Elysium represents the exact type of opportunity we actively seek; original IP built by seasoned developers, strong early audience traction, and a design foundation that supports long-term content expansion.” said Peter Kang, SVP of Business Development at Snail, Inc.

For Snail, Echoes of Elysium adds to a growing lineup of titles designed to complement the Company’s established franchises while diversifying potential revenue streams and expanding its presence. With Early Access serving as a platform for iterative development and community-driven refinement, Snail Games expects Echoes of Elysium to benefit from extended engagement cycles and recurring content opportunities over time reflected in their initial roadmap.



Echoes of Elysium launched on Steam for $19.99 with a first week discount of 10% off.



For creators interested collaborative opportunities please reach out to creatordirect@noiz.gg



Echoes of Elysium Press Kit | Steam



About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: snail.com

About Loric Games

Loric Games, a venture-backed game development company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, stands at the forefront of creating immersive online gaming experiences. With a commitment to innovation, Loric Games continues to captivate audiences worldwide. loricgames.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and in Snail Games’ public filings with the SEC and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the partnership with Loric Games that reflects Snail’s publishing strategy of backing experienced development teams, leveraging proven creative leadership, and identifying projects with clear audience/market fit and Loric Games’ pedigree in building immersive worlds and sustaining player communities aligns closely with Snail’s focus on scalable titles capable of long-tail performance through ongoing updates and community engagement. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on March 26, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, including the Company's Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.