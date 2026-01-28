American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) and American Rebel Light Beer Strengthen Florida Momentum: Tri-Eagle Sales Partnership Accelerates Distribution, Retail Rollouts, and On-Premise Growth Across North and North Central Florida

Tri-Eagle Sales to Drive American Rebel Light Beer Availability in Key Markets, Including Management of Gainesville Raceway as the Official Beer, Supporting Chain Expansions and High-Profile On-Premise Opportunities in Florida and the Southeast in 2026

Nashville, TN, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) (“American Rebel” or the “Company”), America’s Patriotic Brand, and maker of American Rebel Light Beer—America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer—today announced a strategic distribution agreement with Tri-Eagle Sales, one of Florida’s most respected beverage wholesalers. This partnership expands American Rebel Light Beer’s footprint in North and North Central Florida, building on existing momentum with North Florida Sales and positioning the brand for accelerated retail velocity, chain placements, and on-premise activations across the state in 2026.

Last week, American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) CEO Andy Ross and President Todd Porter visited Tri-Eagle’s operations and were impressed by the team’s professionalism, infrastructure, and commitment to excellence—values that resonate deeply with American Rebel’s patriotic mission.

“Florida is a cornerstone state for American Rebel Light Beer in 2026, and partnering with Tri-Eagle Sales is a game-changer,” said Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. “Tri-Eagle’s market relationships, logistics strength, and disciplined execution will help us turn growing retailer demand into real retail velocity. We were on-site last week and saw firsthand why they live their vision as the ‘Go-To’ beverage experts for customers and community. This partnership strengthens our Florida foundation, supports chain expansions, and positions us to shine at high-profile on-premise accounts and events across the Southeast. Rebel Up, Florida!”





Florida stands out as a high-priority market for American Rebel Light Beer this year, with multiple retail chain expansion opportunities, high-profile restaurants, nightclubs, and events throughout the state and the broader Southeast. Tri-Eagle Sales will provide comprehensive coverage across a 16-county territory, including Gainesville, Tallahassee, Ocala, Lake City, and surrounding high-velocity areas. As part of the agreement, Tri-Eagle will manage all onsite logistics, cold-box execution, and event-level activation at Gainesville Raceway, where American Rebel Light Beer will serve as the Official Beer of this iconic motorsports venue.

Tri-Eagle Sales, founded in 1996 by Tripp Transou and Susie Busch-Transou, operates from state-of-the-art facilities in Tallahassee/Midway and Ocala, serving more than 2,400 retail accounts with a team of over 250 beverage professionals. The company is guided by its mission “Making friends is our business” and vision “To be the ‘Go-To’ beverage experts for our customers and our community.” Tri-Eagle emphasizes employee well-being through initiatives like its Wellness Program (established 2016), a 4-Day Work Week for select positions (introduced 2019), and a comprehensive S.A.F.E.T.Y. PLEDGE focused on safe operations. These efforts reflect a people-first culture that has earned recognition, including the 2018 Working Well Innovation Award (1st place). Tri-Eagle’s disciplined retail execution, temperature-controlled warehouses, refrigerated fleet, and strong relationships across grocery, convenience, mass retail, bars, restaurants, and events make it an ideal partner for scaling national brands in Florida’s competitive landscape.

This agreement delivers expanded market access, faster time-to-shelf, operational transparency, and top-tier execution to support chain resets, seasonal programs, and rapid rollouts. It aligns with American Rebel’s Distributor-First strategy, converting distribution momentum into consistent consumer availability and repeat purchases.





As part of the agreement, Tri-Eagle will assist American Rebel Light Beer in managing onsite logistics, cold-box execution, and event-level activation at Gainesville Raceway, where American Rebel Light Beer will serve as the Official Beer of this iconic motorsports venue for the 2026 AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, taking place March 5–8 at Gainesville Raceway. The partnership aligns American Rebel with one of drag racing's most storied events, which opens the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and launches NHRA's 75th anniversary year. Since its debut in 1970, the Gatornationals has been celebrated for record-setting performances and Gainesville Raceway's renowned 675-foot concrete launchpad. Fans can look forward to hallmark experiences including on-site camping and Saturday's NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout.

“Tactically, Tri-Eagle’s infrastructure, experienced team, and focus on employee wellness and safety set them apart,” said Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverages. “Their proven ability to deliver shelf gains, cold-box placement, and event activation aligns perfectly with our goals. We’re proud to build alongside a distributor that prioritizes people, community, and results—just like we do. This accelerates our rollout and brings America’s Patriotic Beer to more patriots in the Sunshine State.”





Initial Rollout and SKUs

12oz 12-pack cans

16oz 6-pack cans

Phased rollout begins immediately, with priority placements in regional grocery chains, convenience banners, key independent stores, and on-premise accounts; spring resets and high-velocity corridors targeted for maximum impact.





About Tri-Eagle Sales

Tri-Eagle Sales, established in 1996 when Tripp Transou and Susie Busch-Transou acquired the company in Tallahassee, Florida, has grown into a leading beverage wholesaler serving North and North Central Florida across 16 counties. Operating from a 115,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in Midway (Tallahassee area) and an additional location in Ocala, the company serves more than 2,400 retail accounts with over 250 professionals. Guided by the mission “Making friends is our business” and vision “To be the ‘Go-To’ beverage experts for our customers and our community,” Tri-Eagle upholds core values including integrity, teamwork, excellence in customer service, and continuous improvement. The company supports employee well-being through its 2016 Wellness Program (focused on financial, mental, and physical health), a 4-Day Work Week for select positions since 2019, and the S.A.F.E.T.Y. PLEDGE emphasizing safe driving and operations. Recognized for its community impact and employee initiatives, including the 2018 Working Well Innovation Award (1st place), Tri-Eagle distributes major brands such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, craft imports, wines, spirits, and non-alcohol products while promoting responsible consumption and community involvement.

About American Rebel Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager—crisp, clean, all-natural, and bold—crafted for beer drinkers who want full-flavor refreshment with a lighter feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2g of carbohydrates, and 4.3% ABV per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light is brewed without corn, rice, or added sweeteners that are common in many mass-produced light beers. Since its launch in April 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in 18 states and continues to expand nationwide as America’s Patriotic, “healthy-for-you” light beer brewed for patriots who love this country. Anchored by its signature brand statement “America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer,” it celebrates freedom, Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream, inspiring consumers to Stand Tall, Stand Proud, Be Loud.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is proudly served in leading honky tonk establishments up and down Lower Broadway, bringing patriotic refreshment to the heart of Music City. The brand pursues a Distributor-First growth strategy, prioritizing strong partnerships with leading wholesalers to rapidly expand retail and on-premise availability, accelerate placements in chains and key accounts, and build nationwide momentum through consistent execution and consumer access. Visit www.americanrebelbeer.com for more information.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) — America’s Patriotic Brand — began as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has evolved into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in safes, concealed carry products, apparel, accessories, and beverages. With the introduction and rapid growth of American Rebel Light Beer—America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer—the Company continues to execute its distribution-first growth strategy across the United States and is leveraging its brand position as “America’s Patriotic Brand™” to build a scalable national platform across multiple consumer categories.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross: The American Rebel Story

To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the Company’s Distributor-First strategy; the expected performance of the Company’s distribution partnership with Tri-Eagle Sales and the anticipated benefits of strengthening the Company’s Florida footprint alongside the Company’s existing Florida distribution momentum; the timing, scope, and success of planned on-premise and off-premise rollouts in Florida and other markets; the Company’s expectations regarding distribution momentum, retail velocity, retail rollouts, shelf gains, chain interest, and on/off-premise growth opportunities during 2026; the Company’s ability to complete additional distribution agreements, expand coverage within Florida and other states, and “fill out the footprint” to meet increasing inquiries from local and regional chain stores; the Company’s ability to secure, maintain, and expand retail authorizations, including any planned resets, rollouts, placements, or account expansions referenced in this release; the Company’s ability to convert retailer interest and distributor discussions into purchase orders, sustained distribution, and repeat sales; the Company’s ability to convert interest and follow-up opportunities generated from industry events into additional distribution agreements, new market entries, or other business opportunities; and the Company’s expectations regarding future sales, growth, and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

