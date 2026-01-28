The Global Anime Industry is Expected to Reach $63.41 Billion by 2034 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anime market was valued at 29.10 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 63.41 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2034.

Anime demand continues to surge, boosted by accessible streaming platforms, immersive storytelling, and a rising global fanbase that exceeds conventional age brackets. Though anime historically attracted teens and young adults, data from industry reports show that a growing number of viewers in their late 20s and beyond are picking anime for its dramatic depth and visual innovation.

Major production studios such as Toei Animation and Studio MAPPA are capitalizing on this grown audience, helping the global anime market reach an estimated US$ 63.41 billion valuation by 2034. Popular titles like “Demon Slayer” and “Jujutsu Kaisen” have recorded record-breaking international viewership, while “Suzume” grossed more than US$ 330 million worldwide by mid-2023, illustrating the genre’s cinematic strength.

Large-Scale Conventions Highlight Anime’s Global Cultural Exchange

Japan remains the creative epicenter in the anime market, but the United States, China, and emerging regions in Southeast Asia have also become significant consumers. Conventions like Anime Expo, which hosted roughly 115,000 unique attendees in 2023, show how this fandom hubs contribute to cultural exchange. Streaming platforms have reshaped viewers’ habits by delivering simultaneous releases and multilingual subtitles, which has accelerated anime’s approval in mainstream entertainment.

Other factors, such as social media engagement, where anime hashtags accumulate billions of monthly interactions, further drive the genre’s popularity. As the medium continues to diversify its themes and genres, the demand will likely sustain its dynamic ascent, boosted by devoted fan communities and the global reach of digital distribution.

Streaming Platforms Transform Anime into a Global Mainstream Medium

The proliferation of streaming platforms has revolutionized anime consumption. Once confined primarily to DVD sales and niche hobby shops, anime is now showcased on global services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Crunchyroll, ensuring immediate visibility to millions of users. In 2023, Crunchyroll, one of the key platforms in the anime market, became available in more than 200 territories, doubling its catalog accessibility compared to just a few years prior.

Moreover, Amazon Prime Video announced in early 2023 that it had secured the rights to stream more than 70 new anime series, including expected titles that used to be exclusive to Japanese networks. Meanwhile, one of the fastest-growing markets for anime streaming is India, where local telecom operators formed collaborations to integrate anime channels into their content bundles, reaching an audience base of 30 million anime fans.

Such widespread availability has enlarged the demographic scope of anime viewers. Recent surveys from major streaming services in the anime market reveal that about one in three new subscribers watches at least two anime series in their first month of membership. In the United States alone, over 3,000 public libraries started delivering digital anime episodes to local communities via collaboration with streaming platforms, mirroring the medium’s mainstream acceptance.

Furthermore, Disney+ entered the anime arena in 2023 by co-producing exclusive series with Japanese studios, emphasizing growing market competition. Finally, data from industry trackers indicate that the number of anime-related social media discussions on Twitter reached an all-time high of 840 million tweets worldwide in the first half of 2023, emphasizing how streaming platforms not only deliver access but also fuel strong fandom engagement.

Blockbuster Manga Sales Reinforce Shonen’s Market Dominance

Shonen anime dominates viewership in the anime market with more than 45% market share largely because it delivers compelling narratives, relatable protagonists, and a sense of camaraderie that echoes strongly with a global audience. Manga sales underscore this trend, with One Piece surpassing 540 million copies sold worldwide and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba reaching 150 million copies in circulation.

Jujutsu Kaisen also broke records mid-year, crossing 80 million copies and fueling heightened interest in its ongoing anime adaptation. Attack on Titan’s final season part garnered 1.5 million tweets within 24 hours of its 2023 episode launch, reminiscing a passionate community engagement. My Hero Academia’s sixth season, meanwhile, attracted 12 million global viewers in its first month, deeply linking fans to its aspirational protagonist and tightly knit story arcs.

The driving force behind shonen’s high demand in the anime market lies in its universal appeal and strategic marketing through streaming services. International simulcasts ensure that fans worldwide watch a new episode almost simultaneously, generating online chatter that boosts hype. These shows commonly feature major crossover events and big-screen tie-ins, such as Demon Slayer’s theatrical releases that topped box office charts, further boosting visibility.

Shonen titles also leverage social media communities, encouraging fan art contests, live countdowns, and behind-the-scenes reveals that keep the buzz alive. Industry collaborations, like special promotions with gaming franchises, bring in new viewers who are initially drawn by mobile apps and console tie-ins but end up following entire anime series. Ultimately, the blend of immersive storytelling, high-stakes action, and widespread accessibility cements shonen’s status as the top-consumed genre among both existing anime enthusiasts and emerging fans.

Expanding Digital Infrastructure Accelerates Anime Consumption Across Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific stands as the largest anime market with more than 35% market share due to strong regional demand, strong domestic production, and a culture deeply intertwined with the art form. Japan is home to more than 400 animation studios, including giants like Toei Animation, which has produced hits annually since the 1960s. Meanwhile, statistics from 2023 indicate that more than 50 Chinese companies have ventured into co-productions with Japanese counterparts, pushing new styles such as donghua, a Chinese counterpart to Japanese anime. South Korea also plays a substantial role, with multiple animation outsourcing firms reporting annual revenues surpassing US$ 200 million. These interconnected networks create a synergy where artists, writers, and voice actors thrive, fueling fresh titles for both international and domestic audiences.

Consumer bases in anime markets like South Korea, China, and Japan are supported by expanding digital infrastructure and high mobile penetration, making streaming services highly accessible. In 2023, a major Chinese platform invested US$ 150 million in anime licensing, primarily targeting local youth who consume shows through smartphones. Japan’s local TV network slots remain fiercely competitive; an estimated 100 anime episodes air weekly on national channels, reinforcing a pipeline of new content. Further south, Singapore’s anime retail market crossed US$ 50 million in direct sales during the first half of 2023, showing that fandom extends well beyond the core markets. India, with a rapidly rising online population, witnessed major telecom operators bundling anime channels, reaching tens of millions of fresh viewers.

