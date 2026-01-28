Odysight.ai Receives Two Pilot Orders from a Major Defense Customer

OMER, Israel, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: ODYS), a developer of AI-based monitoring and Predictive Maintenance solutions, announced today that it has received two pilot orders from a major defense customer for monitoring applications on aerial platforms.

The first order relates to the integration and evaluation of a computer-vision-based monitoring system on an operational combat helicopter. The pilot program is intended to demonstrate system performance in an operational environment and includes integration design, installation surveys, supply of integration kits, system installation, testing, and flight trials.

The second order involves the monitoring of a critical component within an airborne weapons system. This pilot phase includes an initial laboratory demonstration, a functional separation test, and the collection of additional supporting data to support evaluation of predictive maintenance capabilities.

Yehu Ofer, Chief Executive Officer of Odysight.ai, commented: “These pilot orders from this Major Defense Customer represent an important step in the evaluation and validation of our monitoring solutions within complex aeronautical environments. We expect that positive results of these activities will support further system characterization and potential future applications.”

Odysight.ai believes these orders reflect growing interest in the application of advanced monitoring solutions within defense and aeronautics, as part of a transition toward data-driven maintenance approaches. The Company is highly confident in the commercial potential of its technology and plans to proactively collaborate with the customer to successfully complete the pilot programs, analyze results, and aggressively advance system refinement in anticipation of broader operational deployment and future opportunities.

About Odysight.ai®

Odysight.ai, incorporated in Nevada U.S., with European and Israeli subsidiaries, pioneers Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with an innovative AI platform that transforms critical systems across Aviation & Aerospace, Transportation, and Industry. Leveraging advanced visual sensing, real-time analytics, and AI-driven insights, Odysight.ai enables safer, smarter, and more efficient operations. The Company’s technology has been deployed in projects with NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense and leading aerospace OEMs, delivering measurable improvements in system reliability and maintenance efficiency. See what others miss. Predict what matters most. For more information, please visit: http://www.odysight.ai or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statement

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential of the Company’s technology and its broader adoption. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Those statements are based on information we have when those statements are made or our management’s current expectation and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward- looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to the following: (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, including those that utilize our micro Odysight.ai technology or offer Predictive Maintenance and Condition Based Monitoring applications, (ii) lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device and related industries from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, product malfunctions and the functionality of Odysight.ai’s solutions under all environmental conditions, (vi) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on third-parties for assistance, (vii) an inability to establish sales, marketing and distribution capabilities to commercialize our products, (viii) an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, (ix) our efforts obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) our reliance on a single customer that accounts for a substantial portion of our revenues, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, including for miniature video sensors which are suitable for our Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor technology products, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain, (xiii) the impact of computer system failures, cyberattacks or deficiencies in our cybersecurity, (xiv) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical, global supply chain and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction, including the adoption or expansion of economic sanctions, tariffs or trade restrictions and (xv) political, economic and military instability in Israel, including the impact of Israel’s war against Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran. These and other important factors discussed in Odysight.ai’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 26, 2025, and our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Odysight.ai undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

