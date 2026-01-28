VisionWave Holdings Announces IP Contribution by Boca Jom Joint Venture and Assembly of Technical Teams

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV), a technology platform company focused on advanced defense systems, RF sensing, and semiconductor enablement, today announced a series of coordinated execution milestones across its core technology initiatives, including the completion of an intellectual property transfer by Boca Jom Ltd. into the VisionWave–Boca Jom joint venture (the “JV”) and the assembly of specialized expert teams to advance VisionWave’s VisionRF™ platform.

Together, these developments represent a transition from platform formation into active execution and with the goal of achieving commercialization pathways, subject to ongoing development, validation, regulatory approvals and market conditions.

Boca Jom Completes Transfer of IP Portfolios into the Joint Venture

Under the JV framework, Boca Jom has completed the transfer of three intellectual property portfolios into the JV, representing the culmination of many years of technical development across three distinct Electronic Design Automation (“EDA”) tool domains.

The transferred IP is comprehensive in scope, including:

Complete system and tool architectures

Detailed development and execution methodologies

Extensive technical diagrams, specifications, and design logic

Algorithm definitions, execution plans, and source code

Supporting patent documentation and invention materials

Research papers, validation approaches, and performance assumptions

Structured development roadmaps designed to support final implementation and deployment





Collectively, it is expected that these materials will provide the JV with development kits, with the goal of enabling progression into final development, testing, and integration phases.

Three Advanced Tools Positioned for Completion and Commercial Readiness

The IP transferred by Boca Jom supports the development and completion of three advanced EDA software tools designed to address critical challenges in advanced-node semiconductor design:

AstraDRC™ — an AI-assisted automated Design Rule Check correction engine intended to accelerate layout closure and improve yield.

— an AI-assisted automated Design Rule Check correction engine intended to accelerate layout closure and improve yield. VerityLVS™ — an automated Layout-Versus-Schematic correction platform designed to reduce costly design mismatches and iteration cycles.

— an automated Layout-Versus-Schematic correction platform designed to reduce costly design mismatches and iteration cycles. RelianceRV™ — an interactive reliability-closure tool addressing electromigration, IR drop, self-heating, electro-thermal coupling, and other reliability constraints at advanced manufacturing nodes.





These tools are designed to integrate into existing semiconductor design environments and automate workflows that are increasingly impractical to manage manually at advanced process geometries.

VisionWave Assembles Leading RF Experts to Advance VisionRF™ Platform

In parallel with the JV execution milestone, VisionWave announced that it has assembled a dedicated team of industry-leading RF experts to advance the next generation of its VisionRF™ “seeing through walls” system, a real-time RF imaging platform intended for defense and civil applications.

The newly formed team brings decades of combined experience across RF engineering, antenna design, radar systems, and advanced signal processing, and is focused on defining system architecture, methodologies, and development pathways for a VisionRF proof-of-concept (POC). The VisionRF initiative is designed to enable real-time situational awareness in visually obstructed environments, with potential applications across emergency response, security, surveillance, reconnaissance, and tactical operations, subject to successful development and validation.

“What makes this phase different is that we are no longer working from abstract concepts,” said Dr. Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer of VisionWave. “With Boca Jom’s deep EDA IP now inside the joint venture and specialized RF teams actively executing on VisionRF, we are operating with complete architectures, defined algorithms, and execution roadmaps. While these programs remain in development, the technical foundation now allows us to move decisively toward functional systems and commercial readiness.”

Global Execution Footprint and Strategic R&D Positioning

VisionWave’s execution strategy is supported by a diverse, multinational technical and operational footprint spanning North America, Europe, and the Middle East, enabling global deployment capabilities, regulatory navigation, and customer engagement across defense and civil markets.

The Company’s Tel Aviv presence serves as a strategic advantage, anchoring access to one of the world’s most dynamic RF, semiconductor, and deep-tech innovation ecosystems. This location provides proximity to top-tier R&D talent, leading universities, and a dense network of startups and corporate partners, accelerating innovation cycles and supporting rapid transition from development to market engagement.

Platform Strategy and Capital Discipline

These milestones align with VisionWave’s previously announced strategy to build a vertically integrated technology platform spanning advanced computation, RF sensing, and semiconductor enablement, while maintaining capital discipline. As previously disclosed, no new shares were issued in connection with the JV formation.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications. VisionWave develops proprietary radio-frequency sensing, computational acceleration, and decision-support technologies intended to enhance situational awareness and time-critical response across complex operational environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding development progress, execution timelines, commercialization potential, and expected performance of VisionWave’s technologies. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including technical feasibility, validation outcomes, funding availability, customer adoption, competitive dynamics, general economic and geopolitical conditions, and regulatory considerations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

