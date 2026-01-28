FrontFundr Delivers Strong Q1 Fiscal 2026 Results, Extending Momentum After Record FY2025 Performance

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrontFundr, Canada’s leading equity crowdfunding platform, today announced strong financial and operational results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (October 1 to December 31, 2025), building on its record-breaking FY2025 performance.

During the quarter, FrontFundr exceeded its revenue target, generating $508,816 (103% of plan), driven by continued strength in trade fees and investment processing fees. The platform also saw significant growth across its core engagement metrics, underscoring accelerating investor demand and issuer momentum.

Q1 FY2026 Highlights:

Revenue: $508,816 for the quarter, exceeding targets by 3%

$508,816 for the quarter, exceeding targets by 3% User Growth: 6,414 new users added, growing the platform’s community by 10% in a single quarter

6,414 new users added, Investor Participation: 2,941 completed investments— 66% of total FY2025 investor activity achieved in just three months

2,941 completed investments— achieved in just three months Transactions: 3,399 investment transactions, representing 60% of FY2025 transaction volume

3,399 investment transactions, representing Capital Deployed: $21.27M processed through the platform



Growth in the quarter was driven by exceptional performance from community-led investment campaigns. Gander Social, a new launch, quickly became one of FrontFundr’s top raises of all time. At the time of publication, the campaign has raised nearly $2 million from approximately 2,500 Canadians, marking the second-highest investor participation in the platform’s history.

In addition, returning issuers continued to demonstrate strong momentum. Edison Motors secured $1.3 million in additional completed investments across 750+ individual investments, bringing their total to nearly $12 million raised toward a $15 million target, highlighting both investor confidence and the platform’s ability to support larger, multi-phase raises.

“These results reflect more than just financial performance—they show the scale, engagement, and national relevance of FrontFundr,” said Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, CEO of FrontFundr. “With accelerating investor participation, full provincial coverage, and the ability to launch and scale category-defining campaigns, we are exceptionally well-positioned for our next phase of growth.”

The quarter also saw strong demand across FrontFundr’s brewery and distillery verticals, including standout campaigns from Collective Arts and Foxglove Spirits, creators of the flagship Valley of Mother of God Gin. These campaigns show how Canadian consumer brands are using community ownership to grow differently and sustainably.

To support rising investment activity nationwide, FrontFundr completed regulatory registration in Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island, achieving full provincial coverage from coast to coast. Operationally, the company launched a new AI-powered customer support chatbot in late November, now handling 30% of support requests while maintaining consistent customer satisfaction, demonstrating increased efficiency while maintaining a strong user experience.

Looking ahead, FrontFundr plans to build on this momentum with the launch of a completely revamped website designed to handle increased traffic and investment volume, alongside an overhauled automated email system to deliver clear, timely support. The company is also exploring regulatory registration in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, positioning FrontFundr to become a truly coast-to-coast-to-coast platform.

“As Canadians continue to prioritize supporting domestic businesses, we are committed to providing new and innovative ways to connect investors with companies that are making a meaningful impact across the country,” added Van Hoeken.

About FrontFundr

FrontFundr is Canada’s leading online private markets platform, empowering retail and accredited investors to access investment opportunities in early-stage and growth-stage private companies. The platform has grown to over 69,000 users, processed $336 million in investments, and facilitated more than 35,000 individual investments. FrontFundr uniquely connects investors with high-growth companies that were once only available to institutions, helping founders raise capital while creating meaningful opportunities for Canadians nationwide. FrontFundr is a registered exempt market dealer in BC, AB, SK, MB, ON, QC, NB, NS, NL, PE & YT. Learn more at www.frontfundr.com.

