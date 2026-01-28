Lakeland Fire + Safety Secures Tender from Belgian Federal and Local Police Departments for Safety Footwear

Third Award in Six-Year Tender Agreement Demonstrates Global Reach Across Industry Verticals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced it has received an order from the Belgian Federal Police and Local Police departments for certified safety footwear. Terms of the order were not disclosed.

The Belgian Federal Police force carries out specialized and supra-local administrative and judicial police operations, supporting both local and federal police services and units, and has approximately 12,300 officers and civilian personnel. Belgium is subdivided into 196 local police areas, with approximately 30,000 local police officers.

“This order represents the third time we have been awarded this tender, driven by the strong overall performance, comfort and durability of the footwear during the end-user testing phase,” said Jim Jenkins, President and CEO of Lakeland Fire + Safety. “A combination of product quality and proven supply reliability has been a consistent strength of this partnership over successive contract cycles, supporting the long-term sustainability of our relationship. We believe there is potential for further orders in future contract cycles and look forward to providing additional safety footwear to Belgium’s police forces.

“Also underscored in the order is the full reach of our products across geographies and verticals. Our premium boot line has a global reputation for quality and design, with markets in Europe, Latin America and the U.S, and are used by fire, police, industrial, and military organizations looking for the best technologies for safety in extreme conditions. This transaction utilized Lakeland's local distributor, demonstrating the advantage of leveraging established relationships, local market knowledge, and regulatory expertise. It also highlights the potential for attractive cross-selling across our markets and verticals as we strengthen our leading global fire brand,” concluded Jenkins.

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. In addition, we provide decontamination, repair and rental services that complement our fire services portfolio. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS”) Region, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

