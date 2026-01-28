Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach US$11,065.6 Million by 2036, as Immunisation Expansion and Rising Manufacturing Complexity Drive Outsourcing

Rising immunisation demand and manufacturing complexity drive sustained outsourcing

London, UK – 28 January 2026 – The global vaccine contract manufacturing market is estimated at US$3,947.4 million in 2026 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period 2026-2036, reaching US$11,065.6 million by 2036. The growth is driven by expanding immunisation programmes, greater platform diversity, and a greater reliance on specialist contract manufacturing partners.

Key Market Drivers

Expansion of national and international immunisation and booster programmes

Growing technological complexity across vaccine platforms

Increased outsourcing to manage capital intensity and regulatory risk

Demand for scalable and geographically resilient supply chains





“The vaccine contract manufacturing market is evolving towards greater platform diversity, regional resilience and deeper collaboration between sponsors and specialist CMOs,” said Visiongain.

Regulatory and Trade Impact

US trade tariffs are expected to influence the vaccine contract manufacturing market through higher input costs, procurement complexity and supply chain realignment. Tariffs affecting bioprocessing equipment, single-use systems and specialist materials may compress margins and extend validation timelines, while encouraging dual sourcing and regional capacity strategies. Over time, this is likely to accelerate selective localisation, particularly for conventional vaccine platforms, while highly specialised technologies remain concentrated in advanced facilities.

Visiongain notes that this shift is creating a more geographically fragmented market, with greater emphasis on regulatory readiness, supply resilience and end-to-end execution reliability.

Competitive Highlights

Leading companies operating in the vaccine contract manufacturing market include Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma, Catalent, Charles River Laboratories, Curia Global, Emergent BioSolutions, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, IDT Biologika, Lonza, Recipharm AB and WuXi Biologics. Recent activity has focused on capacity expansion, long-term supply agreements, advanced manufacturing technologies, and strategic collaborations to support complex, multi-platform vaccine pipelines.

Recent Developments

Expansion of new manufacturing suites and biotech facilities aimed at increasing capacity for next-generation vaccines

Strategic long-term supply agreements between CMOs and vaccine developers to secure production capacity

Implementation of advanced single-use bioprocessing systems and digital manufacturing technologies to improve flexibility and reduce changeover times

Partnerships and acquisitions in key regions to strengthen regional footprint and regulatory compliance capabilities

About the Report

The Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2026-2036 provides detailed forecasts by vaccine type, process, end use, operation stage and company size, alongside regional and national market analysis. The report examines the impact of US trade tariffs, evolving manufacturing models and competitive strategies across the global market.

Attachment