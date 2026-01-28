Prismatic Cell Assembly Automation Research Report 2026: $3.77 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prismatic Cell Assembly Automation Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The prismatic cell assembly automation market is witnessing remarkable growth, projected to expand from $2.05 billion in 2024 to $2.32 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 13.2%. This surge is attributed to the rising adoption of electric vehicles, increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries, and a focus on high-volume battery production for consumer electronics.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $3.77 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 12.9%. Key drivers include the establishment of giga-factories, increased energy storage needs, government incentives for clean transportation, and advancements in industrial automation. Significant trends include developments in robotic cell handling, welding technologies, and vision-based quality inspection systems.

The consumer electronics sector is pivotal in driving market growth, with an increase in the production and consumption of devices like smartphones, laptops, and wearables, leading to a heightened need for efficient battery production. The Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association noted an increase in electronic equipment production, underscoring this demand.

Leading market players are innovating to enhance battery production through fully automated assembly lines, which boost efficiency and reduce errors. In January 2025, The Lithium Battery Company launched an advanced automated facility in Tampa, enhancing production of large prismatic and cylindrical batteries for various sectors, including defense and AI data centers.

Recent market dynamics include Durr AG's acquisition of BBS Automation GmbH in August 2023, strengthening its industrial automation capabilities and expanding its reach in the e-mobility Solutions sector.

Major industry participants include Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and LG Energy Solution Ltd., among others. North America leads in market size, with extensive coverage across regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe, detailing countries such as China, Germany, and USA.

However, global trade tensions and tariffs present significant challenges, influencing machinery sectors by escalating costs for key components, impacting investment in smart technologies. To mitigate effects, manufacturers are emphasizing local supplier development and adopting predictive maintenance strategies.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the prismatic cell assembly automation market, including industry trends, company performances, and strategic recommendations for navigating the rapidly evolving market landscape.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Component: Robots, Conveyors, Vision Systems, Control Systems, Software, Other Components

Automation Level: Fully Automated, Semi-Automated

Application: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electronics, Energy Storage Systems, Industrial Equipment, Other Applications

End-User: Automotive, Electronics, Energy and Power, Industrial, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

Robots: Articulated, SCARA, Delta, Collaborative (Cobots)

Conveyors: Belt, Roller, Chain, Modular

Vision Systems: 2D, 3D, Laser, Multi-Camera

Control Systems: PLC, HMI, DCS, Motion Controllers

Software: Assembly Automation, Process Monitoring, Quality Control, Analytics, and Reporting

Other Components: End Effectors, Grippers, Sensors, Safety Systems

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Thyssenkrupp AG

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

FANUC Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd.

Schuler Group GmbH

Shenzhen Yinghe Technology Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Lyric Robot Automation Co. Ltd.

Comau S.p.A.

CKD Corporation

Manz AG

Durr AG

Tesscorn Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftlojs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment