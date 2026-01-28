Modular Instruments Research Report 2026: $4.65+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Instruments Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The modular instruments market has experienced significant growth, with a notable expansion trajectory anticipated in the coming years. From $2.83 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach $3.13 billion in 2026, reflecting a 10.8% CAGR. This growth is driven by a rise in demand for flexible test systems, automated testing, advancements in PXI and VXI platforms, and an uptake in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to further escalate to $4.66 billion by 2030 at a 10.5% CAGR. Key factors fueling this growth include the expansion of aerospace and defense testing, the proliferation of 5G and telecommunications infrastructure, increased adoption of automotive electronics testing, and developments in real-time, high-bandwidth measurement solutions. Emerging trends include modular and scalable test system design, high-speed signal measurement, automation, and compact instrumentation.

The increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) significantly contributes to the market's growth, facilitating smarter decision-making and productivity enhancements across sectors such as healthcare, transportation, and smart homes. According to IoT Analytics GmbH, the number of connected IoT devices is expected to reach 40 billion by 2030, up from 16.6 billion in 2023, supporting the demand for modular instruments.

Leading market players are focusing on technological innovations to enhance testing capabilities. For instance, Pickering Interfaces launched high-speed PXI/PXIe resolver-simulation modules in April 2025, offering high-fidelity hardware-in-the-loop testing by emulating rotary position sensors with multi-channel capability.

In significant market movements, Emerson Electric Co. acquired National Instruments Corporation, aiming to bolster its automated testing capabilities and integrate software-connected modular test platforms across various sectors. This acquisition underscores the strategic importance of modular instruments in industrial automation and testing solutions.

The market landscape includes major players like Keysight Technologies Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Fortive Corporation, and Advantest Corporation, among others, with operations expanding globally across regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Global trade relations and tariffs impact the market, particularly increasing costs for high-precision electronic components in Asia-Pacific. However, this has also encouraged local manufacturing and innovation, fostering resilience in the supply chain.

Comprehensive market reports deliver detailed insights into industry dynamics, trends, and future opportunities, providing a valuable perspective on the growth trajectory of the modular instruments market.

The modular instruments market encompasses sales of various modules including modular chassis, embedded controllers, and mixed-signal and RF instrument modules. Market values represent the manufacturers' revenues, inclusive of related services, at 'factory gate' values.

The thriving modular instruments market continues to innovate and adapt, reinforcing its significance in global technological and industrial advancements.







The Modular Instruments Market Global Report 2026 delivers vital insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to navigate the rapid growth characterizing this market. The report forecasts industry trends set to reshape the market landscape over the coming decade and evaluates key dynamics impacting this sector.

Reasons to Purchase:

Acquire a global perspective with comprehensive coverage across 16 geographies.

Analyze macro factors such as geopolitical tensions, trade policies, and regulatory landscapes.

Develop regional strategies informed by local data insights.

Identify high-growth investment segments.

Leverage forecast data and market drivers to outperform competitors.

Gain customer insights through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate total market potential and attractiveness.

Enhance both internal and external presentations with high-quality data.

Access regular updates with the latest data and Excel-based analysis.

Data available in an interactive Excel dashboard format.

Market Overview

The report examines the largest and fastest-growing segments of the modular instruments market, including key technological, regulatory, and consumer forces driving sector evolution. It covers market characteristics, size, segmentation, regional dynamics, and competitive landscapes. Additionally, the historical and forecast growth trends are analyzed on a geographical scale.

The market characteristics section explores top products and services, innovation trends, and brand-level differentiation.

Supply chain analysis offers a full value chain perspective, identifying key suppliers, raw materials, and competitive dynamics.

Updated trends assess market evolution and highlight technologies like digital transformation and AI-driven innovation.

The regulatory landscape overview details key frameworks influencing investments and market growth.

Market size forecasting accounts for current technological impacts and macro-economic factors.

Total addressable market (TAM) analysis evaluates potential in relation to current market size for strategic insights.

Market attractiveness scoring provides a quantitative assessment of growth prospects, competitive dynamics, and strategic fit.

Geographical coverage now includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent supply chain shifts.

The competitive landscape chapter assesses the market's competitive nature, highlighting major financial deals and leading companies.

The company scoring matrix ranks firms based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Scope:

Markets Covered: Oscilloscopes, Signal Generators, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Other Product Types

Oscilloscopes, Signal Generators, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Other Product Types Platform Type: PXI, VXI, AXIe

PXI, VXI, AXIe Application: Telecommunications, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Electronics and Semiconductor

Telecommunications, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Electronics and Semiconductor End-User: R&D, Manufacturing

R&D, Manufacturing Companies Mentioned: Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz, Fortive, Advantest, Anritsu, Yokogawa, Viavi Solutions, and others

Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz, Fortive, Advantest, Anritsu, Yokogawa, Viavi Solutions, and others Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa Data and Time Series: Five years' historical and ten years' forecast data, encompassing ratio analysis related to GDP and expenditure per capita

Five years' historical and ten years' forecast data, encompassing ratio analysis related to GDP and expenditure per capita Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Updates

Reporting customizations up to 20% of content and consulting support limited to 8 hours

Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)



1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots



1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market



1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market





2. Modular Instruments Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope



2.2. Market Segmentations



2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services



2.4. Global Modular Instruments Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework



2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology



2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation (Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation)



2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation



2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations





3. Modular Instruments Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem



3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers



3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners



3.4. List of Major End Users





4. Global Modular Instruments Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends



4.1.1 Advanced Test & Measurement Technologies



4.1.2 Edge Computing & Real-Time Data Processing



4.1.3 Flexible Manufacturing & Modular Systems



4.1.4 Miniaturization & High-Density Electronics



4.1.5 Predictive Analytics & Intelligent Automation



4.2. Major Trends



4.2.1 Modular and Scalable Test System Design



4.2.2 High-Speed Signal Measurement and Generation



4.2.3 Automated and Remote Test Capabilities



4.2.4 Multi-Functional Plug-in Modules



4.2.5 Compact and Space-Efficient Instrumentation





5. Modular Instruments Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Research and Development Laboratories



5.2 Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturers



5.3 Aerospace and Defense Companies



5.4 Automotive Manufacturers



5.5 Telecommunications Companies





6. Modular Instruments Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market

7. Global Modular Instruments Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Modular Instruments PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)



7.2. Global Modular Instruments Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis



7.3. Global Modular Instruments Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)



7.4. Global Modular Instruments Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)





8. Global Modular Instruments Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)



8.2. Methodology and Assumptions



8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation



8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis



8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis





9. Modular Instruments Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





Oscilloscopes, Signal Generators, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Other Product Types

9.2. Global Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





PCI eXtensions for Instrumentation (PXI) Platform, VME eXtensions for Instrumentation (VXI) Platform, AdvancedTCA Extensions for Instrumentation and Test (AXIe) Platform

9.3. Global Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





Telecommunications, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Electronics and Semiconductor, Other Applications

9.4. Global Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





Research and Development, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

9.5. Global Modular Instruments Market, Sub-Segmentation of Oscilloscopes, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





Digital Storage Oscilloscopes, Mixed Signal Oscilloscopes, Sampling Oscilloscopes, Real Time Oscilloscopes, High Bandwidth Oscilloscopes

9.6. Global Modular Instruments Market, Sub-Segmentation of Signal Generators, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





Arbitrary Waveform Generators, Function Generators, Radio Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators, Vector Signal Generators, Pulse Pattern Generators

9.7. Global Modular Instruments Market, Sub-Segmentation of Spectrum Analyzers, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





Swept Spectrum Analyzers, Real Time Spectrum Analyzers, Radio Frequency Spectrum Analyzers, Microwave Spectrum Analyzers

9.8. Global Modular Instruments Market, Sub-Segmentation of Network Analyzers, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





Vector Network Analyzers, Scalar Network Analyzers, Two Port Network Analyzers, Multiport Network Analyzers, Radio Frequency Network Analyzers, Microwave Network Analyzers

9.9. Global Modular Instruments Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Product Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





Digitizers and Data Acquisition Modules, Digital Multimeters, Source Measure Units, Programmable Power Supplies, Switching and Signal Conditioning Modules, Timing and Synchronization Modules

10. Modular Instruments Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Modular Instruments Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



10.2. Global Modular Instruments Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





11. Asia-Pacific Modular Instruments Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Modular Instruments Market Overview





Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





12. China Modular Instruments Market

12.1. China Modular Instruments Market Overview





Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





13. India Modular Instruments Market

13.1. India Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





14. Japan Modular Instruments Market

14.1. Japan Modular Instruments Market Overview





Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





15. Australia Modular Instruments Market

15.1. Australia Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





16. Indonesia Modular Instruments Market

16.1. Indonesia Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





17. South Korea Modular Instruments Market

17.1. South Korea Modular Instruments Market Overview





Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





18. Taiwan Modular Instruments Market

18.1. Taiwan Modular Instruments Market Overview





Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





19. South East Asia Modular Instruments Market

19.1. South East Asia Modular Instruments Market Overview





Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





20. Western Europe Modular Instruments Market

20.1. Western Europe Modular Instruments Market Overview





Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





21. UK Modular Instruments Market

21.1. UK Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





22. Germany Modular Instruments Market

22.1. Germany Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





23. France Modular Instruments Market

23.1. France Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





24. Italy Modular Instruments Market

24.1. Italy Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





25. Spain Modular Instruments Market

25.1. Spain Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





26. Eastern Europe Modular Instruments Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Modular Instruments Market Overview





Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





27. Russia Modular Instruments Market

27.1. Russia Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





28. North America Modular Instruments Market

28.1. North America Modular Instruments Market Overview





Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





29. USA Modular Instruments Market

29.1. USA Modular Instruments Market Overview





Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





30. Canada Modular Instruments Market

30.1. Canada Modular Instruments Market Overview





Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





31. South America Modular Instruments Market

31.1. South America Modular Instruments Market Overview





Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





32. Brazil Modular Instruments Market

32.1. Brazil Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





33. Middle East Modular Instruments Market

33.1. Middle East Modular Instruments Market Overview





Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





34. Africa Modular Instruments Market

34.1. Africa Modular Instruments Market Overview





Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Modular Instruments Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion





35. Modular Instruments Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape

36. Modular Instruments Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Modular Instruments Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024



36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)



36.2. Modular Instruments Market - Company Scoring Matrix



36.2.1. Market Revenues



36.2.2. Product Innovation Score



36.2.3. Brand Recognition



36.3. Modular Instruments Market Company Profiles



36.3.1. Keysight Technologies Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



36.3.2. National Instruments Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



36.3.3. Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



36.3.4. Fortive Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



36.3.5. Advantest Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis





37. Modular Instruments Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Anritsu Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Viavi Solutions Inc., Pickering Interfaces Ltd., Astronics Corporation, ADLINK Technology Inc., Spectrum Instrumentation GmbH, Gantner Instruments GmbH, Dewesoft, AMETEK Inc., Teradyne Inc., Marvin Test Solutions Inc., Kinetic Systems Inc., Bustec Production Ltd., Chroma ATE Inc.

38. Global Modular Instruments Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard

39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Modular Instruments Market

40. Modular Instruments Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

40.1 Modular Instruments Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities



40.2 Modular Instruments Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities



40.3 Modular Instruments Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies



40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies



40.3.2 Competitor Strategies





41. Appendix

41.1. Abbreviations



41.2. Currencies



41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates



41.4. Research Inquiries



41.5. About the Analyst



41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer









Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Modular Instruments market report include:

Keysight Technologies Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Fortive Corporation

Advantest Corporation

Anritsu Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Pickering Interfaces Ltd.

Astronics Corporation

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Spectrum Instrumentation GmbH

Gantner Instruments GmbH

Dewesoft

AMETEK Inc.

Teradyne Inc.

Marvin Test Solutions Inc.

Kinetic Systems Inc.

Bustec Production Ltd.

Chroma ATE Inc.

Virginia Panel Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Interface Concept SA

Elma Electronic AG

Konrad Technologies GmbH

Aeroflex Inc.

Cincoze Co. Ltd.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ydjvzn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment