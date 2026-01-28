Perella Weinberg to Announce Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results and to Host Conference Call on February 6, 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter 2025 on Friday, February 6, 2026, before the market opens.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call and webcast to review Perella Weinberg’s results on the same day at 9:00AM ET. A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis and can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.pwpartners.com.

The conference call can also be accessed by the following dial-in information:

Domestic: (800) 245-3047

International: (203) 518-9765

Conference ID: PWPQ425



Replay

A replay of the call will also be available two hours after the live call through February 13, 2026. To access the replay, dial (800) 839-6798 (Domestic) or (402) 220-6055 (International). The replay can also be accessed on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.pwpartners.com.

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Chicago, Munich, Palm Beach, Denver, Calgary, and Greenwich.

Contacts

For Perella Weinberg Investor Relations: investors@pwpartners.com

For Perella Weinberg Media: media@pwpartners.com