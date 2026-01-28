The Association of Related Churches Announces 2026 Launch Dates, Marking 25 Years of Church Planting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As it enters its 25th year of church planting, the Association of Related Churches has announced its Spring 2026 launch season, signaling a milestone moment for the global church-planting network. The announcement coincides with the kickoff of launch season at ARC Conference, where leaders will gather to celebrate 25 years of church planting and look ahead to the future.

A total of 32 churches are currently projected to launch during the Spring 2026 season, reflecting continued momentum across both domestic and international contexts. Of those, 20 churches are scheduled to launch in the United States, while 12 will launch globally, extending ARC Church’s reach across multiple continents.

One of the most notable dates in the upcoming season is January 25, 2026, when 15 churches are set to launch on the same day. Overall, Spring 2026 launches will take place across 13 U.S. states and 10 countries, underscoring the network’s growing geographic diversity.

Across the United States, ARC Church planters will launch new churches in 13 states spanning the West Coast, Southwest, Midwest, South, and Northeast, reflecting the continued demand for life-giving churches in both fast-growing cities and established communities. Spring 2026 U.S. launches will take place in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia, demonstrating ARC’s ongoing commitment to reaching people in diverse cultural, regional, and demographic contexts.

Internationally, the Spring 2026 launch season marks a significant expansion of ARC Church’s global presence, with 12 churches launching across 10 countries on multiple continents. New churches are set to open in Canada, Cyprus, England, France, Germany, Ireland, South Africa, Switzerland, Uganda, and Wales, representing a growing global network united by a shared mission to establish healthy, locally led churches that reflect the unique cultures of the communities they serve.

Among the churches preparing to launch are several led by couples stepping into new communities with a shared vision for connection and local impact. Joe and Shawna Mateer are scheduled to launch New City Church in Naples, Florida, on February 1, 2026. “We believe families in Naples will find community, hope, and a renewed sense of purpose through the local church,” the Mateers said. “We see a church that’s not just a friendly place, but a place where you can make a friend.”

Andrew and Ashley Sanchez will launch Full Life Church in Hemet, California, on January 25, 2026. “We believe that Full Life Church will be a funnel for Hemet, CA, to experience a fresh outpouring from God,” the Sanchezes shared. “Our prayer is to see marriages, families, schools, and community leaders filled with His love, power, and purpose, creating a more unified and thriving community.”

Also launching on January 25, 2026, Rob and Kate Ashabranner are preparing to open Free City Church in New Braunfels, Texas. “We believe in a church where people discover real freedom, build strong families, and find a community to belong to,” the Ashabranners said. “In a fast-growing city like New Braunfels, many are searching for direction, connection, and hope, and we believe Free City Church will be a place where all three can be found.”

The Spring 2026 launch season represents both a continuation of ARC’s long-standing mission and a moment of reflection as the organization marks 25 years of planting and supporting new churches. Since its founding in 2000, ARC has helped launch 1,187 churches worldwide, providing assessment, training, coaching, and financial support to church planters. As the Association of Related Churches looks ahead, leaders describe the upcoming season as both a celebration of past faithfulness and a renewed commitment to preparing for the future.

