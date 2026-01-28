Robotic Arm for Space Research Report 2026: $8+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Arm for Space Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The robotic arm for space market is witnessing significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $4.14 billion in 2025 to $8.01 billion by 2030. This growth at a CAGR of 14.1% is fueled by expanding satellite launches, in-orbit servicing demand, and advancements in technology such as AI and machine learning for precision tasks.

Key market drivers include the rise in on-orbit satellite servicing services, increased commercial space stations, and orbital construction projects. There is a growing demand for hybrid and telescopic robotic arms capable of handling complex operations, underscoring the industry's trend towards automation and advanced robotics.

Satellite launches are a primary growth driver as they enable enhanced communication networks through the deployment of more satellites, thus requiring precise robotic arm interventions. For instance, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation plans approximately 100 launches in 2024, increasing the role of robotic arms in satellite deployment.

Companies such as GITAI USA and GITAI Japan are making significant strides in technological advancements. GITAI USA launched its autonomous dual robotic arm system, S2, on SpaceX's Falcon 9 NG-20 mission to the International Space Station in January 2024. This system is designed for tasks including satellite servicing, orbital assembly, and on-orbit manufacturing.

In March 2025, GITAI Japan partnered with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) for a robotic arm system concept study intended for a pressurized crewed lunar rover, highlighting a focus on lunar exploration.

Notable companies in this market include Airbus SE, Leonardo S.p.A., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and Northrop Grumman Corporation, among others. North America was the largest region in the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The report indicates that international trade relations and tariffs are influencing market dynamics, impacting procurement costs for precision components. However, these tariffs may foster innovation and local manufacturing within the space robotics industry.

The robotic arm for space market comprises revenues from services such as on-orbit satellite maintenance, assembly and construction of space infrastructure, and autonomous or remote dexterous operations. The market encapsulates the sales of robotic arm types like SCARA, delta arms, and hybrid arms.

This detailed market analysis covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and more, involving countries like the USA, China, and Japan. The outlook remains optimistic with a focus on innovation, regional growth, and adaptation to global economic shifts.

Companies Featured

Airbus SE

Leonardo S.p.A.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Oceaneering International Inc.

SENER Grupo de Ingenieria S.A.

Sierra Nevada Corporation

MDA Space Ltd.

GITAI Inc.

ClearSpace SA

Space Applications Services NV/SA

Astrobotic Technology Inc.

Novium Inc.

Motiv Space Systems Inc.

Lunar Outpost Inc.

PIAP Space Sp. z o.o.

China Academy of Space Technology (CAST)

Rovial Space Inc.

Astrabionics Inc.

Lodestar Space Ltd.

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Redwire Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Alenia Space

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Honeybee Robotics

