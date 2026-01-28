Rover Group Acquires Cat-Centric Marketplace, Meowtel

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc., the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced it has acquired Meowtel Inc., the No. 1 cat sitting marketplace trusted by thousands of cat lovers across America. With this transaction, Rover accelerates its existing investment in cat-centric care for pet parents.

Founded in 2015, Meowtel has grown its active cat-sitting community to over 4,000 providers, serving more than 125,000 cats in over 8,000 cities across the country. With deep mission alignment – making it easier for people to experience the unconditional love of pets – Rover will serve as an accelerant to Meowtel, helping the platform scale its ability to meet the unique needs of cat parents.

“Rover exists to see and serve the unique needs of pets and their people, and this transaction underscores that promise,” said Brent Turner, CEO of Rover. “We understand that cats have unique care needs. My own cats, for example, don’t want to leave their home environment and are accustomed to their daily routines–and Meowtel has addressed those requirements head on. We’re thrilled for Meowtel to join the Rover Group family and look forward to a successful partnership.”

“We are excited to partner with Rover to further our mission of helping every cat and cat parent live their best life, which we will achieve by connecting pet parents across the United States with loving cat sitters,” said Sonya Petcavich, CEO and founder of Meowtel. “We’re looking forward to building on Meowtel’s cat-centric expertise and together with Rover meeting the needs of even more pet parents.”

Meowtel will continue to operate as an independent brand, led by co-founders Sonya Petcavich, CEO and Bruno Leveque, CTO. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP acted as legal counsel to Rover. Venturous Counsel acted as legal counsel to Meowtel.

About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Washington, Rover is the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care. Rover’s global footprint includes North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., France, Spain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Poland, Switzerland), and Australia. Rover sees and serves the unique needs of every pet by connecting pet parents with pet care providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. To learn more about Rover, please visit www.rover.com .

About Meowtel

Founded in 2015, Meowtel is the #1 cat sitting app in the U.S., dedicated to connecting cat parents with trusted and highly experienced cat sitters for personalized, in-home care. The company is a leader in the cat-specific segment of the pet care market, with a unique emphasis on serving cats with special needs. To learn more about Meowtel, please visit www.meowtel.com .

