Winter Olympics Trends Small Brands Can Capitalize On





NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics approach, new research from iStock, a leading ecommerce platform providing premium content to SMBs, SMEs, creatives, and students everywhere, suggests the biggest shift isn’t in how sport is played— but in how it’s experienced, interpreted and translated into culture.

According to new insights from iStock’s VisualGPS research platform, consumers don’t just watch major sporting events for competition. Events like the Winter Games are becoming cultural moments, where identity, authenticity and personal values shape attention just as much as medals do.

VisualGPS found that nearly 6 in 10 consumers worldwide believe athletes should be free to express their full identity beyond the field of play. For brands, this means audiences still care about excellence – but they also expect brands to communicate with humanity, relevance and cultural awareness during major moments.

This shift is especially pronounced among younger generations, according to VisualGPS, who are drawn to stories showing athletes as multidimensional—from creators and entrepreneurs to advocates and cultural figures. The key takeaway for brands of all sizes is clear: the off-field narratives now carry as much influence as the action on the field.

“For small businesses, global sporting events aren’t about featuring elite athletes or trying to compete with official sponsors,” said Dr. Rebecca Swift, Senior Vice President of Creative at iStock. “They’re about understanding the emotional cues these moments create and using visual storytelling to connect with audiences in similar ways that feel authentic and culturally relevant.”

VisualGPS data also reveals a tension that marketers are increasingly navigating. Public opinion is split on whether athletes should focus solely on sport or also use their platforms to address social and cultural issues. Yet consumption patterns show audiences expect both, mirroring how brands, of all sizes, are judged today on performance and purpose.

For SMBs, this creates a strategic opening. While sponsorships and broadcast media are largely inaccessible for most SMBs, digital-first visual marketing allows smaller brands to align with Winter Olympic-season attention, not necessarily by referencing the Games directly, but by reflecting the values audiences associate with them.





What This Means for SMB Marketing Strategy

1. Lead with action, but show the human side

Consumers respond to performance and effort — but they also want context. Show people in motion, at work, or pursuing goals, paired with moments that reveal personality, purpose or community.

2. Make community visible, not symbolic

Representation across gender, age and ability resonates strongly, particularly during the Paralympics. Authentic visuals should feel natural and everyday, not staged or exceptional.

3. Focus on cultural relevance, not Olympic cliches

You don’t need snow, medals or athletes to be part of the moment. Focus on the emotions the Games evoke, resilience, ambition, belonging, and express them through stories your audience recognize.

As Milano Cortina 2026 approaches, the brands, no matter their size, that resonate most won’t be the ones chasing visibility, but those translating cultural insight into clear, audience-led visual strategy.

