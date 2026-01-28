WSC Sports Acquires Partnerbrite to Power Targeted Sponsorship Activation

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSC Sports, the global leader in AI-powered sports content automation, today announced the acquisition of Partnerbrite, a digital sponsorship activation platform that enables brands to activate fan engagement through targeted campaigns. The acquisition expands WSC Sports’ platform with campaign execution and audience activation tools, allowing sponsorships to be planned, activated, and measured without sharing rightsholder fan data.

Brands increasingly expect sponsorship activations to deliver the same level of flexibility, transparency and accountability as other digital media channels. By acquiring Partnerbrite, WSC Sports provides the infrastructure to meet these expectations.

Partnerbrite adds a campaign execution layer to the WSC Sports platform, enabling rights holders to activate sponsorships at scale without managing campaigns manually. Through self-serve tools, sponsors and agencies can directly engage fan audiences, while integrated workflows connect real-time sports moments, automated content creation, and audience activation. This reduces operational effort for rights holders while enabling more personalized, impactful sponsorship campaigns across digital channels.

“Sports fandom is built on emotion and immediacy, but translating that engagement into commercial impact has always been a challenge,” said Daniel Shichman, CEO and co-founder of WSC Sports. “By bringing Partnerbrite into the WSC Sports ecosystem, we are giving rights holders and brands a clear execution path. Together, we enable fan engagement that can be planned, activated, and measured with confidence.”

The combined, first of its kind offering will unlock the inherent commercial value of sports moments, enabling existing customers of both companies to leverage the integrated workflows that connect automated sports content creation with precise targeting, to offer novel and impactful activation flows to their brand partners.

“Partnerbrite was built to modernize sponsorship,” said Nick Lockwood, co-founder and managing director of Partnerbrite. “Joining WSC Sports accelerates that mission, combining activation with world-class content technology to help rights holders unlock significant incremental revenue and brands to engage fans in the moments that matter most.”

The Partnerbrite team will join WSC Sports, bringing proven expertise in sponsorship activation, first-party data, and sports content monetization. Partnerbrite will continue to operate under its existing brand.

This acquisition strengthens WSC Sports’ position as a platform that connects sports content, fan audiences, and sponsorship activation across the digital ecosystem.

About Partnerbrite

Partnerbrite was born out of the need to bridge the gap between traditional sponsorships and the new digital world. Headquartered in London and with offices in Melbourne and New York, the Partnerbrite platform is focused on bringing sponsorships into the real-world of marketing and gives brands the power to connect with millions of fans directly.

Partnerbrite’s industry-leading platform empowers some of the world’s biggest names in sports - including Liverpool, Cricket Australia, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton Football Club, AEG, Williams F1 and the San Francisco 49ers.

About WSC Sports

WSC Sports, the pioneer in AI-powered sports content technology, empowers the NBA, ESPN, YouTubeTV, LaLiga and 650 other sports organizations to connect with their fans through AI-tailored sports content experiences. WSC Sports' platform automates the creation, management and distribution of content, enabling sports rights holders to expand reach, grow fan bases, and unlock revenue opportunities across platforms.

For more information visit wsc-sports.com

