Base44 to Air its First Super Bowl Ad

Base44 brings vibe-coding app creation to the biggest advertising stage

NEW YORK – Base44 , the AI-powered platform that lets users build fully functioning apps in minutes, today announced that it will air its first-ever Super Bowl campaign during the Super Bowl LX broadcast on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

“The pace of growth at Base44 over the past year has been extraordinary, and appearing during the Big Game is a marker of that momentum,” said Shay Korin, VP Marketing of Base44. “In less than a year, Base44 has gone from an idea to powering millions of people building apps worldwide. That pace reflects how fast creation is changing, and what’s possible when you remove the barriers to building.”

Further details about the campaign and creative direction will be shared closer to the game.





About Base44

Base44 is an AI-powered platform that enables anyone to build fully functioning apps in minutes using natural language. From personal productivity tools and internal workflows to customer portals and enterprise-grade products, Base44 turns ideas into ready-to-use applications with no integrations required. Founded in 2024 by Maor Shlomo, Base44 is driven by a simple mission: remove complexity and unlock creativity at scale. Base44 was acquired by Wix.com Ltd, a leading global platform for creating, managing and growing a complete digital presence, in June 2025.