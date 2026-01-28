ASAPP Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification Demonstrating Dedication to Enterprise-Grade AI Security and Trust in the Agentic Era

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASAPP , the leading provider of AI-powered contact center software, today announced that its Customer Experience Platform (CXP) has earned certified status by HITRUST for foundational cybersecurity, underscoring the company’s commitment to protecting sensitive data and delivering secure, compliant AI for the enterprise.

“As enterprises adopt AI systems that can act autonomously on their behalf, the need for rigorous security, data protection, auditability, and control becomes critical," said Priya Vijayarajendran, CEO, ASAPP. "Our customers are deploying AI that resolves customer issues, drives revenue, and makes real-time decisions, which means they need absolute confidence that these systems operate within a framework of proven security and compliance. Achieving HITRUST certification gives them that assurance and strengthens our mission of delivering enterprise AI that organizations can trust and deploy with confidence today."

HITRUST e1 Certification demonstrates that the organization’s Customer Experience Platform is focused on the most critical controls to demonstrate that essential cybersecurity hygiene is in place. The e1 assessment is one of three progressive HITRUST assessments that leverage the HITRUST Framework (HITRUST CSF) to prescribe cyber threat adaptive controls that are appropriate for each assurance type.

"ASAPP is committed to protecting customer data with the same discipline we apply to building our platform," said Khash Kiani, VP of Security, Trust, and IT at ASAPP. "Our security controls are engineered from the ground up, not added as an afterthought. For customers in highly regulated industries, HITRUST certification removes a critical barrier to adopting AI with confidence."

By integrating HITRUST-aligned security practices into its Customer Experience Platform (CXP) and GenerativeAgent®, ASAPP helps customers reduce vendor risk management friction while enabling safe, scalable innovation. The certification was achieved through a disciplined, company-wide effort and validated by ASAPP's auditing partner, Schellman .

“The e1 provides the right level of information security assurance for organizations that pose low levels of risk,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST. “The e1 also provides an excellent starting point for organizations wanting to mature their risk management, privacy, and compliance programs and establish a strong foundation to progress to higher levels of assurance. Congratulations to ASAPP for successfully demonstrating foundational cybersecurity.”

For more information about ASAPP’s security and trust posture, visit trust.asapp.com and trust.asapp.com/ai .

About ASAPP

ASAPP is an artificial intelligence solution provider committed to solving the toughest problems in customer service. Its AI-native Customer Experience Platform , powered by GenerativeAgent Ⓡ integrates with existing systems and uses generative, personalized interaction to bring radical efficiency to every customer workflow. Because we automate what was previously impossible to automate, our AI-native Ⓡ solutions deliver more than efficiency gains. They redefine the role of AI in the contact center and lay the groundwork for businesses to reimagine their customer experience delivery for the agentic enterprise. ASAPP delivers personalized, context-aware interactions by giving every customer their own AI agent powered by their interaction history and enterprise data. Leading enterprises rely on ASAPP’s generative and agentic AI solutions to dramatically expand contact center capacity and transform their contact centers from cost centers into value drivers. To learn more about ASAPP, visit www.asapp.com .