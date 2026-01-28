Natural Health Trends to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 4th

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness, and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced the Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Chris Sharng, Natural Health Trends’ President, and Scott Davidson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on the same day at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The details for the conference call can be found below.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 1-800-330-6730 Participant ID: 992974 Replay: For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.





About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

CONTACT:

Scott Davidson

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Natural Health Trends Corp.

Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888

investor.relations@nhtglobal.com