Lean Solutions Group Expands in The Philippines as CarParts.com Selects LSG for AI-Powered Business Operations

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lean Solutions Group, a global leader in AI-enabled business services, today announced its selection by CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) to deliver advanced business operations for CarParts.com’s Manila-based teams. This win marks a milestone in Lean Solutions Group’s growth and expansion, demonstrating the momentum of the company’s business transformation solutions – all of which are powered by an optimum balance of AI with embedded experts.

Under this multi-year agreement, Lean Solutions Group will provide comprehensive business services across CarPart.com’s Complex Order Processing and Escalations functions, as well as Finance and Accounting, Marketing, and a wide variety of Back Office and Technology functions within its Manila operations. The engagement leverages Lean Solutions Group's proprietary AI technology platform, called LeanTek, to deliver enhanced operations and scalability.

“This win validates our AI-first approach to business operations,” said Jack Freker, CEO of Lean Solutions Group. “CarParts.com saw that our LeanTek platform and deep expertise will elevate their Manila operations to new performance levels. Companies across industries are choosing us because we deliver immediate efficiency gains while building long-term competitive advantage.”

With its choice of Lean Solutions Group for its Manila operations, CarParts.com will be better able to leverage cutting-edge AI technology while focusing on strategic enhancements to its U.S. distribution network and its global supply chain excellence.

David Meniane, CEO of CarParts.com, said, “Lean Solutions Group’s AI-driven platform and proven expertise made them the clear choice for this engagement. Their technology will help us operate more efficiently while maintaining the high service standards our customers expect.”

This customer win accelerates Lean Solutions Group’s expansion in The Philippines and strengthens its position in the automotive aftermarket sector. The transition begins immediately, with both organizations committed to ensuring seamless continuity and employee support throughout the engagement.

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group is a next-generation solutions provider integrating AI-driven automation, embedded industry expertise, and technology-powered talent for its clients. Built on proven success in the demanding Supply Chain sector, our AI-enabled platform serves hundreds of clients across multiple industries. With more than 10,000 employees in six countries and a rapidly growing base of over 600 clients, Lean Solutions Group helps companies achieve immediate cost savings and operational efficiency while building long-term resilience and growth. By embedding intelligent technology with optimized processes and high-performance talent into the core of our clients’ businesses, we enable them to stretch what’s possible.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc. is a technology-led ecommerce company offering over 1 million quality automotive parts and accessories. Operating for over 25 years, CarParts.com has established itself as a premier destination for drivers seeking repair, maintenance, and upgrade solutions. Taking a customer-first approach, we deliver a seamless, mobile-friendly shopping experience across our website and app. With a commitment to delivering exceptional value backed by our nationwide, company-operated distribution network, fast shipping and experienced customer service team, CarParts.com aims to eliminate the uncertainty and stress often associated with vehicle maintenance and repair. The company operates CarParts.com and a portfolio of private-label and marketplace brands, including CarParts Wholesale, JC Whitney, Garage-Pro, Evan Fischer, and more. For more information, visit CarParts.com. CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

