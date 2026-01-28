Applied Systems Honored in Multiple Best Workplace Awards

Chicago, IL., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced it has received multiple recognitions for workplace excellence to kick off 2026. Built In included Applied in its Best Places to Work in 2026 list, a data-driven program celebrating companies whose benefits and compensation set the standard for today’s workforce. The annual list spotlights tech companies of all sizes across the U.S. that offer exceptional total rewards packages, highlighting the innovative workspaces and employee-centric programs that set them apart. As part of this recognition, Applied secured impressive rankings on two of Built In’s lists, including:

100 Best Large Companies (1,000+ employees):

United States: #86

Chicago: #32

100 Best Places to Work:

Dallas: #19

Atlanta: #23

Chicago: #51

Built In selects its Best Places to Work winners using an algorithm that analyzes company data on compensation, benefits, remote work, DEI initiatives, and other cultural factors, reflecting the benefits most valued by tech professionals in the workplace.

Additionally,Newsweek included Applied on America’s Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging, and Community 2026, one of America's largest independent employee studies evaluating U.S. employers with more than 1,000 employees based on their performance across metrics that matter most to women, minorities and diverse demographic groups.

“Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and earning recognition from both Built In and Newsweek is a testament of this philosophy,” said Bridget Penney, chief people officer, Applied Systems. “We are committed to creating an environment where our team members feel valued and supported, and where they have the opportunity to do meaningful work and build banner careers.”

