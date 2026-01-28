Aqua-Tots Swim School to Open New Location in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem, NC, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, will soon welcome families to its newest location in Winston-Salem, scheduled to open later this winter. The school will become Aqua-Tots’ seventh location in North Carolina, expanding access to high-quality swim education and water safety for local families.

For 35 years, Aqua-Tots has set the standard in child-focused swim instruction, delivering a consistent, proven curriculum rooted in safety, confidence and care. With locations in 14 countries, the brand is internationally trusted for creating welcoming learning environments where children of all abilities develop essential water skills that last a lifetime.

Aqua-Tots Winston-Salem will offer swim lessons for children ages four months through 12 years, with flexible scheduling available six days a week. Small group classes are capped at four students, allowing instructors to provide individualized attention and meaningful progress for every swimmer. The school will also offer semi-private, private, Fast Track and adaptive lesson options to support each child’s unique learning needs.

Local franchise owners, sisters Molly Foltyn and Lindsay Leary, along with Lindsay’s husband David Leary, are proud to bring Aqua-Tots’ proven approach to swim education to the Winston-Salem community. All three owners live locally, are raising their families in the area, and plan for their own children to attend lessons at the new school.



In addition to their community roots, Lindsay and David Leary bring established Aqua-Tots ownership experience, having successfully owned and operated another Aqua-Tots location. Their firsthand knowledge of the curriculum, day-to-day operations, and swimmer development reinforces the school’s commitment to consistency, safety and progress.



“Swim lessons are about so much more than time in the pool,” said Lindsay Leary. “They build confidence in children, give parents peace of mind, and create moments families carry with them for years. Watching a child begin to believe in themselves is incredibly powerful, and I’m excited to help make that possible for families here.”



“Opening this school is about giving back to a community that means so much to us,” said Molly Foltyn. “Every child deserves the opportunity to learn essential water safety skills. We’re thrilled to bring a program families can trust to Winston-Salem.”

Families can now reserve their spot ahead of the grand opening and take advantage of a limited-time pre-opening promotion: those who pre-enroll in lessons will receive their first two weeks free. Once open, the Aqua-Tots Winston-Salem team looks forward to welcoming families to tour the facility, meet the instructors and learn more about the school’s year-round swim programs.

To learn more about swim lessons at Winston-Salem or to enroll, visit aqua-tots.com/winston-salem, email winstonsaleminfo@aqua-tots.com or call 336-792-2957. For more details, follow Aqua-Tots Winston-Salem’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.



Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2025, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 180 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.