Aeroflow Health Partners with Priority Partners, owned by Johns Hopkins Health Plans and the Maryland Community Health System, To Expand DME Access to Maryland Medicaid Members

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, today announced a new partnership with Johns Hopkins Health Plans and the Maryland Community Health System to provide Priority Partners , a Medicaid managed care organization (MCO) with durable medical equipment (DME) for its members across Maryland.

Maryland Medicaid members enrolled in Priority Partners now have quick, easy access to a wide range of medical supplies through their insurance, including breast pumps, diapers, CPAPs, and other essential products to improve health outcomes across the state. Priority Partners is one of seven managed care organizations authorized by the State of Maryland to provide health care services for over 200,000 Medicaid recipients, along with members within the Maryland Children’s Health Program (MCHP) and Medical Assistance for Families and Primary Adult Care (PAC).

“Choosing to integrate and expand our services with Priority Partners was a quick and easy decision for our team,” said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Health. “We’ve been partnering with insurance providers for decades to provide a more personalized and simplified patient experience, as we believe that’s what ensures greater health outcomes. Just last week, we announced an expansion in Michigan , and we look forward to continuing this momentum with more partnerships across the country in the year ahead.”

Aeroflow Health communicates with more than one million patients every year. Through its technology platform, Aeroflow engages with patients to provide transparency on their benefits for the necessary medical equipment or the health care experts they may need to access, while providing a seamless experience from start to finish. The company offers a range of comprehensive and integrated services across multiple verticals: Aeroflow Breastpumps , Aeroflow Sleep , Aeroflow Urology , and Aeroflow Diabetes.

To learn more about how Aeroflow Health collaborates with health insurance partners, including Priority Partners, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com/health-plans .

About Aeroflow Health

Aeroflow Health is a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. Committed to improving quality of life through innovative solutions, Aeroflow Health partners with healthcare providers and communities to offer comprehensive medical equipment and supplies, ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it most. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .

