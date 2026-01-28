Design-Build Firm Blue Heron and Sotheby’s International Realty Present New Custom Home Priva Entering the Las Vegas Real Estate Market at $13.3M

The architecturally significant home was completed in fall 2025.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Heron Homes and Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty are thrilled to announce the debut of Priva, the latest Luminary custom home by Blue Heron, located at 716 Dragon Peak Drive - one of the most coveted addresses in Las Vegas, in the prestigious MacDonald Highlands community. Completed in October 2025, Priva is designed to foster connection through providing an elevated space to host family and friends, while capturing breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains, the Las Vegas Valley and the iconic Strip. Renowned for its rare combination of elevation, privacy, and long-term value, Dragon Peak Drive offers unparalleled views that are increasingly difficult to find at this level of luxury. The home is listed by Randy Char, a highly sought-after broker within the exclusive network of Sotheby's International Realty in Las Vegas.

This one-of-a-kind Blue Heron Elite Luminary Custom Home is a residence totaling 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths and a 6-car garage with gated driveway. Located on a 0.91 acre lot with over 8,800 square feet on two levels, the home is truly an entertainer’s dream designed for seamless and sophisticated hosting. The first level features floor-to-ceiling glass pocket doors framing the unbeatable views, a top-of-the-line kitchen, prep kitchen, great room, wine room and formal dining. Additional spaces include a media room with wet bar, gym and office. Two staircases lead to the upper level, where the primary and secondary suites each offer panoramic views and spa-inspired baths. Outdoor amenities include a pool, spa, 12-foot fire feature and areas for dining and entertaining.

“Priva celebrates Blue Heron’s attention to architectural significance. Each layer of the home is specially designed for an experience unlike any other,” said Tyler Jones, CEO and founder, Blue Heron. “Incorporating biophilic design, balance and intention into each space, we are able to achieve a home that is created for the future of living.”

Priva is built upon prosperity, power and purpose. Blue Heron’s artistic design for this home was made to reflect the Feng Shui cycle of prosperity, attracting visibility and success. Inside the home, the floorplan’s intentional direction and energy flow are designed to channel leadership and opportunity. Outside, Priva is complete with a stunning pool area and a driveway specially configured to reflect a wealth bowl.

The site on which Priva sits is exceptional. While designing the home, Blue Heron conducted precise sun-path and wind-pattern studies to thoughtfully guide its layout and orientation. Priva is intentionally positioned to maximize its extraordinary views while supporting seamless indoor-outdoor living 365 days a year. Every decision reflects a purposeful, data-driven approach, positioning Priva as a defining example of the firm’s Vegas Modern® design philosophy while demonstrating the power of thoughtful integration with the natural environment. While each residence on Dragon Peak Drive is designed as a one-of-one architectural expression, the homes are carefully composed to create a cohesive and elevated streetscape. Collectively, these residences complement and enhance each other’s long-term value, reinforcing Dragon Peak Drive as a highly desirable and enduring luxury enclave.

“Priva is a home defined by intention and energy,” said Randy Char, Brand Ambassador and Global Real Estate Advisor at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty. “Guided by a comprehensive Feng Shui study, the residence was designed to support prosperity, leadership, and long-term success. From the home’s orientation and interior flow to its exterior configuration, every element works in harmony to create a powerful, forward-looking living experience within MacDonald Highlands.”

Photo Cut Line: Priva by Blue Heron, located at 716 Dragon Peak Drive.

About Blue Heron

Founded in 2004 by CEO Tyler Jones, Blue Heron is a Las Vegas-based, design-led development firm driven by a boundless pursuit to create extraordinary Homes that elevate how we live. Guided by its signature Vegas Modern™ design philosophy, the firm explores how people intuitively connect with their surroundings, designing Homes that blend striking architecture with purposeful function and emotional resonance.

Blue Heron has created more than 480 homes and 17 communities across Southern Nevada, honoring the desert landscape and redefining the region’s architectural identity.

About the Listing Agent

Randy Char has over 25 years of experience in Las Vegas development and brokerage as a sales leader, luxury producer and broker. His newest endeavor is to grow and expand the presence and impact of Sotheby’s International Realty in Las Vegas and beyond, as the Brand Ambassador for Las Vegas Sotheby's International Realty.

Randy has a long, proven history of successfully strategizing and implementing effective marketing and operational tactics for revolutionizing sales in any market. He has evolved over the course of his career into the role of leader, with an established track record and a continued penchant for success

About Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty

Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty represents the city’s most prestigious properties with a commitment to world-class service, global reach, and local expertise. Located at 8548 Rozita Lee Avenue, Suite 100, Las Vegas, Nevada, the brokerage is part of the Sotheby’s International Realty® global network, which spans 1,100 offices in 83 countries and territories. For more information, visit lasvegassir.com .

