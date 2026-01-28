Legion Intelligence Introduces Centurion, a Deployable Edge AI System for DDIL Environments

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Intelligence today announced Centurion, a deployable edge AI system that integrates hardware, software, and sustainment to run agentic AI workflows in Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, and Limited (DDIL) environments, where connectivity may be unavailable, unreliable, or operationally risky.

Centurion represents Legion’s first complete, mission-ready system, extending the company’s AI software into a field-deployable capability designed for real-world operations at the tactical and operational edge. Centurion nodes can operate independently when disconnected, form a mesh to scale agent-driven workflows across multiple nodes, and synchronize with cloud environments when policy and conditions allow.

Centurion is built for teams who need to field AI-enabled capability quickly, preserve human authority over decisions, and sustain operations as conditions change, without assuming cloud access as a prerequisite for mission success.

“AI doesn’t help if it disappears the moment the network degrades or if connecting creates risk,” said Ben Van Roo, CEO and Co-Founder of Legion Intelligence. “Centurion is designed for the environments that actually define operations: DDIL conditions, constrained resources, and high accountability. It gives teams the velocity to execute the mission, the control to adapt as missions and technologies evolve, and the resilience to continue operating under pressure.”

Built around Velocity, Control, and Resilience

Centurion is organized around three core pillars:

Velocity

Rapid fielding through reusable workflows and preconfigured mission sets that reduce integration time and accelerate iteration, enabling faster transition from pilot to operational use.

Control

Built-in modularity to tune form factor, models, and mission sets, combined with role-based permissions and auditable actions, so teams can move fast while preserving human authority, governance, and accountability.

Resilience

Offline-first execution and multi-node capability designed for DDIL environments, enabling continued operation through disruption and synchronization when connectivity returns.

Scale agent swarms and coordinate across a mesh

Centurion enables teams to deploy swarms of agents at the edge to handle workloads in parallel, including intelligence, command and control, and logistics execution. Nodes can distribute tasks, share context, and operate in concert across a mesh, while remaining fully functional in disconnected modes.

By providing continuity of workflows, governance, and auditability across edge and cloud environments, Centurion reduces the fragmentation that typically forces teams to manage separate tools for edge AI and cloud AI. The result is a single system approach aligned with mission command principles and adaptive operations.

Integrated delivery: hardware, software, and sustainment

Centurion is delivered as an integrated system, combining hardware, software, and sustainment to reduce the operational burden of managing multiple vendors for a single capability. The system supports deployment across a range of enterprise-grade compute configurations, including options aligned with platforms from HPE, NVIDIA, and Dell.

Early deployments and partners

Centurion is already being used in real operational contexts across both defense and civilian national security missions, supported by enterprise-grade infrastructure from leading technology partners including Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

Within the U.S. Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, Centurion has supported planning and execution in communications-degraded environments, helping teams sustain AI-enabled workflows without relying on continuous connectivity.

In civilian national security and research settings, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory has deployed Centurion in a compact on-prem configuration, supporting more than 100 active users. The system enables secure AI workflows over sensitive internal knowledge systems where data locality, governance, and operational control are paramount.

These deployments have been delivered on trusted HPE infrastructure as well as other enterprise-class compute configurations, ensuring Centurion can operate reliably across both austere field conditions and secure on-prem environments.

“These early deployments matter because they’re shaping the system itself,” said Chris Hume, Chief Business Officer of Legion Intelligence. “Centurion isn’t being built in the abstract. It’s being hardened through real use, across very different mission profiles, where assumptions about connectivity, control, and accountability simply don’t hold.”

Availability

Centurion is available now for evaluation and field trials. Teams interested in pilots, mission-set configuration, and deployment guidance can contact Legion Intelligence at:

https://www.legionintel.com/centurion | centurion@legionintel.com

About Legion Intelligence

Legion Intelligence is an agent-orchestration platform for defense, government, and enterprise organizations. Legion empowers teams to securely deploy, manage, and scale intelligent autonomous agents, enabling sophisticated, efficient coordination across sensitive operational environments. By integrating advanced MLOps, robust security protocols, dynamic decision-making, and human-centric design, Legion ensures every critical mission is backed by a capable legion of intelligent agents.

With Legion, the future of secure, sophisticated AI orchestration is here. Existing and prospective customers can confidently navigate their most sensitive environments, leveraging Legion’s proven capabilities to enhance operational effectiveness, security, and strategic decision-making. Visit https://www.legionintel.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact

Carly Bourne

press@legionintel.com