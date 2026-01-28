Blue Leadership Collaborative Relaunches, Establishes New PAC, to Reshape Democratic Talent Pipeline

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Leadership Collaborative (BLC) , the powerhouse leadership development organization behind campaign managers credited with helping Virginia Democrats win their largest House majority since 1987, announced today its official relaunch as an independent organization with a dedicated political action committee (PAC).

Longtime Executive Director Justin Myers and major donors helped BLC launch as a standalone organization. The move marks a major expansion of BLC’s mission to recruit, train, and retain the skilled campaign leaders Democrats need to win competitive races at every level of the ballot. It also addresses the growing shortage of trained, experienced, and diverse campaign managers as Democrats enter the 2026 election cycle and prepare for competitive campaigns in 2028.

“Our goal is to make campaign management accessible so we can recruit and train the best leaders in the races that build Democratic majorities at the state and federal level,” said Justin Myers, Executive Director of Blue Leadership Collaborative. “Democratic majorities are built by well-trained, diverse managers who have the skills needed to drive wins up and down the ballot. This is the moment to invest big, by building a strong leadership pipeline for 2028, and locking in the long-term manager retention we need to create and retain legislative majorities.”

BLC’s impact can already be felt in states like Virginia and Pennsylvania. BLC’s State Manager Program campaign alums delivered every Virginia House of Delegates victory in 2025, helping Democrats expand their majority to a record 13 seats and secure full state control. In Pennsylvania, BLC cohort members helped flip the state House in 2022 and later defended the majority in 2024.

Research shows greater representation broadens participation and builds public trust, yet campaign systems still favor a small pool of managers with deep ties to institutions and other stakeholders. BLC is changing that by delivering a renewed competitive advantage. Since 2018, BLC has recruited and trained more than 100 campaign managers, with cohort members winning 69% of their races. Eighty percent of alumni continue to work in politics, leading campaigns, caucuses, and organizations.

“Blue Leadership Collaborative is building a bench of incredibly talented campaign professionals from every walk of life, who are winning in Virginia and across the country,” said Virginia House Speaker Don Scott. “Their campaign managers are redefining what leadership looks like in the Democratic Party. BLC has developed a powerful model for success, one that campaign leaders across the country should study closely, especially at a moment when bold leadership is essential to strengthening our democracy.”

Graduates of the program have also managed high-profile, winning campaigns, including Governor Josh Stein (NC-2024), Attorney General Aaron Ford (NV- 2022, 2024), Governor Laura Kelly (KS - 2022), Rep. Andrea Salinas (OR - 2024), and Rep. Sharice Davids (KS - 2024) along with numerous critical congressional and statewide races.

“BLC’s relaunch could not come at a more critical moment for our democracy,” said former DCCC Executive Director Lucinda Guinn. “BLC is addressing one of Democrats’ biggest challenges by creating a long term pipeline that supports talented and diverse campaign managers. The success of 2026 and 2028 will hinge on these leaders. It’s time we invest in an approach that ensures they’re supported for the long haul.”

The group is transforming the campaign landscape, showing that diversity and rigorous training drive Democratic victories. Their six-week program blends hands-on instruction in fundraising, media, and budgeting with personalized mentorship, producing confident, high-performing managers who are winning campaigns nationwide.

Next month, BLC plans to introduce a new cohort of campaign managers who will complete a weeks-long intensive training before hitting the ground in the spring, with the goal of expanding Democratic majorities and building long-term power.

