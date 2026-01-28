Cartier Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report for the Cadillac Project

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce that it has filed the National Instrument 43-101-compliant (" NI 43-101 "), Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") Technical Report on its 100% owned flagship Cadillac Project, located in Val-d’Or (Abitibi, Quebec). Report results were previously announced in Cartier's news release dated December 18, 2025. The updated estimate includes approximately 110,000 metres of drilling completed by Cartier from 2016 to 2024 as well as 420,000 metres drilling completed by previous mining compagnies.

The MRE was independently prepared by PLR Resources Inc. and Evomine, specialists in mineral resource estimates and project evaluations, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 "), with an effective date of November 11, 2025.

The full report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Cadillac Project, Val-d’Or, Abitibi, Quebec, Canada," can be found on the Company's website (https://ressourcescartier.com/) and on SEDAR+ (https://www.sedarplus.ca/home/).

Strategic & Investment Significance Highlights of the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Growing gold resource: Compared to the 2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment (″ PEA ″), total gold resources now contains 9,953,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.40 g/t Au for 767,800 ounces Measured & Indicated (" M&I ") (a 7% increase ) and 35,185,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.14 g/t Au for 2,416,900 ounces Inferred (a 48% increase ), following the first-ever consolidation (2022) of all gold sectors across the entire Cadillac project.

Compared to the 2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment (″ PEA ″), total gold resources now contains 9,953,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.40 g/t Au for (" ") (a ) and 35,185,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.14 g/t Au for (a ), following the first-ever consolidation (2022) of all gold sectors across the entire Cadillac project. Increasing confidence & de-risking: M&I resources represent 25% of total resources, including 5,988,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.61 g/t Au for 502,600 ounces Measured , strengthening the project’s development profile.

M&I resources represent 25% of total resources, including 5,988,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.61 g/t Au for , strengthening the project’s development profile. Flexible development pathways: 12% of total gold resources are pit-constrained, offering near-term optionality with 3,500,000 tonnes at a grade of 1.84 g/t Au for 207,800 ounces M&I and 4,740,000 tonnes at a grade of 1.13 g/t Au for 172,600 ounces Inferred .

12% of total gold resources are pit-constrained, offering near-term optionality with 3,500,000 tonnes at a grade of 1.84 g/t Au for and 4,740,000 tonnes at a grade of 1.13 g/t Au for . Large underground resource & existing infrastructure advantages: Over 88% of total gold resources are underground-constrained with 6,450,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.70 g/t Au for 559,900 ounces M&I and 30,450,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.29 g/t Au for 2,244,200 ounces Inferred . This large resource is supported by valuable historical infrastructure including a 920 m shaft, 500 m ramp and 7 km of drifts, these could significantly reduce future capital requirements and allow management to adapt development strategies.

Over 88% of total gold resources are underground-constrained with 6,450,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.70 g/t Au for and 30,450,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.29 g/t Au for . This large resource is supported by valuable historical infrastructure including a 920 m shaft, 500 m ramp and 7 km of drifts, these could significantly reduce future capital requirements and allow management to adapt development strategies. Camp-scale upside potential: Gold sectors extend over 9 km along the Cadillac and Héva Fault Zones, covering 66% of a 15 km highly prospective gold corridor, leaving 6 km of strike with strong upside potential to be fully explored for resource expansion.

Gold sectors extend over 9 km along the Cadillac and Héva Fault Zones, covering 66% of a 15 km highly prospective gold corridor, leaving 6 km of strike with strong upside potential to be fully explored for resource expansion. High-quality core sector: The Main Sector (Chimo, East Chimo and West Nordeau deposits) hosts 87% of total resources within a 3 km mineralized trend and remains open at depth and along strike, providing strong leverage to further drilling success.

The Main Sector (Chimo, East Chimo and West Nordeau deposits) hosts 87% of total resources within a 3 km mineralized trend and remains open at depth and along strike, providing strong leverage to further drilling success. Significant exploration target: A conceptual exploration target of 8 to 12 Mt of mineralization grading between 2.2 to 2.8 g/t Au, representing 600,000 to 1,100,000 ounces of gold, highlights the project’s potential to materially grow beyond the current resource base.



Table 1: Results of the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

All sectors / Category







Open Pit Resources Underground Resources Total Cut-off Grade = 0.30 g/t Au Cut-off Grade = 1.00 g/t Au Tonnes (t) Grade (Au g/t) Gold (oz) Tonnes (t) Grade (Au g/t) Gold (oz) Tonnes (t) Grade (Au g/t) Gold (oz) Measured 1,770,000 2.16 123,300 4,210,000 2.80 379,300 5,988,000 2.61 502,600 Indicated 1,730,000 1.52 84,500 2,240,000 2.51 180,600 3,965,000 2.08 265,200 Measured & Indicated 3,500,000 1.84 207,800 6,450,000 2.70 559,900 9,953,000 2.40 767,800 Inferred 4,740,000 1.13 172,600 30,450,000 2.29 2,244,200 35,185,000 2.14 2,416,900



Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Vice President Exploration, who is a ″Qualified Person″ as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (″NI 43-101″).

The independent qualified persons for the MRE, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines (″NI 43-101″), is Pierre-Luc Richard, P.Geo., of PLR Resources Inc., with contributions from Stephen Coates, P.Eng., of Evomine Consulting for cut-off grade estimation and open pit and underground stope optimization solids.

About Cadillac Project

The Cadillac Project, covering 14,000 hectares along a 15-kilometre stretch of the Cadillac Fault, is one of the largest consolidated land packages in the Val-d’Or mining camp. Cartier’s flagship asset integrates the historic Chimo Mine and East Cadillac projects, creating a dominant position in a world class gold mining district. With excellent road access, year-round infrastructure and nearby milling capacity, the project is ideally positioned for rapid advancement and value creation.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006 and headquartered in Val-d’Or (Quebec) is a gold exploration company focused on building shareholder value through discovery and development in one of Canada’s most prolific mining camps. The Company combines strong technical expertise and a track record of successful exploration to advance its flagship Cadillac Project. Cartier’s strategy is clear: unlock the full potential of one of the largest undeveloped gold landholdings in Quebec.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Mineral Resources

The mineral resources disclosed in this press release conform to NI 43-101 standards and guidelines and were prepared by independent qualified persons. The above-mentioned mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade and/or quality of continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence relative to a Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource and constitutes an insufficient level of confidence to allow conversion to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected, but not guaranteed, that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with additional drilling.

