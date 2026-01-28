Telesat Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Telesat Corporation, ("Telesat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TSAT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On January 21, 2026, bondholders filed a lawsuit against Telesat alleging that the Company is "indisputably insolvent" and unable to pay its debt, stating that the Company has “ignored its debtholders and audaciously attempted to transfer its crown jewel asset out of its creditors’ reach.”

On this news, Telesat’s stock price fell $7.27, or 21%, to close at $27.39 per share on January 21, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

