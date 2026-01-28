Industrial Controls Research Report 2026: $182.31 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Controls Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global industrial controls market is on a growth trajectory, expanding from $148.6 billion in 2025 to $153.95 billion in 2026, reflecting a 3.6% CAGR. This expansion is largely driven by the widespread adoption of industrial automation, heightened manufacturing productivity requirements, and increased focus on operational safety. Growth in semiconductor and electronics production further fuels this upward trend. The market is poised to reach $182.31 billion by 2030, growing at a 4.3% CAGR, inspired by the demand for connected industrial ecosystems and cloud-based control platforms.

Projected trends include the integration of automated process monitoring, modular industrial components, and advanced safety solutions. The next few years will see the industrial controls market benefiting strongly from manufacturing growth, particularly in developing economies. Recent data, such as the Federal Reserve's report of a 0.2% increase in manufacturing output in August 2025, underscores the sector's potential to drive market expansion.

Key industry players, like Omron Corporation, set the pace for innovation with launches such as the NX502 automation controller, which supports large-scale systems and enhances high-speed safety operations. This innovation targets increased production and energy efficiency, emphasizing user-friendly interfaces for ease of operation.

In strategic movements, Advanced Industrial Devices (AID) acquired Economy Control Systems to bolster its automation integration capabilities across the U.S. This acquisition highlights ongoing consolidation and expansion efforts within the industrial controls sector, aiming to leverage enhanced automation capabilities across various industries.

Prominent organizations in this space include Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, Siemens AG, and Honeywell International Inc., among others. Despite the optimistic outlook, the global industrial controls market is navigating challenges posed by tariffs affecting component costs and supply chains. These financial barriers spur regional manufacturing and supplier diversification, reshaping industry competitiveness and fostering innovation.

The comprehensive industrial controls market research report delivers vital statistics, including market size, regional shares, and competitor analysis. It provides an in-depth view of the industry landscape, offering insights to support strategic decisions and adaptability in a rapidly changing global trade environment. By understanding market dynamics, companies can harness opportunities and mitigate risks, ensuring sustained growth and operational efficiency across the industries reliant on industrial control systems.

With applications spanning automotive, utilities, electronics, and mining, these systems enhance operational reliability and efficiency. Important regions for market activity include Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. The industrial controls market covers sales in SCADA, DCS, MES, and associated product categories, valued at factory gate prices across global regions like North America, Western Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.

