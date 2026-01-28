El Pollo Loco Appoints Frank Garrido to Board of Directors

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant, announced today the appointment of Frank Garrido as an independent member of its Board of Directors (“Board”), effective March 1, 2026. Mr. Garrido is Executive Vice President – Chief Restaurant Officer of Domino’s Pizza, the largest pizza company in the world.

“I am thrilled to have Frank join our Board,” said Liz Williams, CEO, El Pollo Loco. “We believe that his extensive restaurant operations experience will add significant value as we expand El Pollo Loco in our existing markets and across the country.”

Mr. Garrido joined Domino’s in 2017. In his role he is responsible for franchise and company operations, development, in-store technology, operations services and training. His extensive background across operations and restaurant leadership has driven strong domestic growth for the world’s largest pizza chain. Prior to joining Domino’s, Mr. Wright held senior roles at Focus Brands and Edible Arrangements International.

Mr. Garrido will fill the vacancy on the Board created by the departure of Mark Buller, who announced today his retirement from the Board, effective February 28, 2026. “We are thankful for the impact Mark had during his 10-year tenure on El Pollo Loco’s Board,” said Douglas Babb, Chairperson of the Board. “Mark’s leadership has helped the company significantly improve its restaurant operations.”

“I’m excited to welcome Frank as an independent director to the El Pollo Loco Board,” said Babb. “He has a proven track record of leading high-performing operations teams, as well as deep restaurant industry experience.”

“As we embark on the next chapter of growth for El Pollo Loco, the addition of Frank to our board reflects our ongoing commitment to maximize shareholder value,” said Williams. “I would like to thank Mark for his service, and welcome once again Frank Garrido.”

About El Pollo Loco

