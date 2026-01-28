Altanine Appoints Patrice Launay as Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altanine , a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on advancing delivery technologies for therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Patrice Launay, CPA, FMVA, as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Launay brings two decades of experience in accounting, finance, and public company leadership, with deep expertise in SEC reporting, capital markets, and M&A. He served as the CFO of a Nasdaq-listed company, leading them through their IPO and later returning to oversee SEC reporting and support additional capital raises.

At Altanine, Mr. Launay will oversee the company’s finance, accounting, and capital markets strategy, strengthening its financial infrastructure and supporting the company’s next phase of growth. Earlier in his career, Mr. Launay held senior roles at BDO and PwC, leading accounting and finance advisory engagements for public and high-growth private companies in the U.S. and internationally.

“Patrice is exactly the financial leader we need at this stage of Altanine’s growth,” said Dr. Charles Andres, PhD, JD, Chief Executive Officer of Altanine. “He brings a rare combination of public company rigor, capital markets experience, and operational leadership. As we advance our pipeline and build a durable, differentiated pharmaceutical platform, his experience scaling organizations and executing strategic transactions will be invaluable.”

“Altanine is entering an important phase of its development, and I’m pleased to be joining the company at this moment,” said Patrice Launay. “Its focus on formulation science, delivery innovation, and patient experience represents a differentiated approach to pharmaceutical development. I look forward to helping strengthen the company’s financial foundation to support its next phase of growth and value creation.”

With Mr. Launay’s appointment, Altanine further strengthens its executive leadership team as the company advances its pipeline and builds the financial and operational foundation to support its next phase of growth.

About Altanine :

Altanine is a pharmaceutical company with a platform of proprietary drug delivery technologies for widely prescribed drugs, which improve bioavailability, reduce side effects, and enhance patient comfort and convenience. Altanine’s strategic focus targets large and expanding treatment markets, including diabetes, weight control, sexual wellness, and neurocare. With its proprietary enteric coatings and delivery systems, Altanine positions itself as a leader in next-generation drug delivery innovations. For the latest updates on Altanine’s clinical progress and pipeline, visit: www.altanine.com.

For Media Queries:

Kelly Ferraro

River North Communications

On behalf of Altanine

1-646-275-7040



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cebafd3f-9dca-4a98-8749-21439e316719