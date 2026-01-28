Propertize Ventures Appoints Khawar Malik as Middle East Capital Advisor to Lead $1 Billion Sports-Anchored Real Estate Capital Initiative

NEW YORK, NY , Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Propertize Ventures, a U.S.-based real estate development and investment firm specializing in sports-anchored mixed-use districts and public-private partnerships (P3s), announced the appointment of Khawar Malik as its Middle East Capital Advisor. In this senior executive role, Mr. Malik will lead a targeted $1 billion global capital initiative to support the firm’s expanding portfolio of sports-anchored developments, team acquisitions, and P3 projects across the United States.

The appointment reflects Propertize Ventures’ strategic focus on leveraging professional and amateur sports venues as long-term economic anchors for a new era of dense, walkable real estate development. The company’s master-planned projects integrate residential, retail, dining, hospitality, and entertainment components, alongside public infrastructure improvements, to create landmark urban communities.

Forging New Cross-Border Partnerships

Mr. Malik brings experience across U.S. real estate development, institutional capital structuring, and cross-border investment strategy. He will serve as Propertize Ventures’ principal executive interface to sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and institutional investors across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), many of whom have established track records investing in global sports franchises, master-planned real estate developments, and large-scale P3s.

“Khawar joins us at the perfect time,” said Will DiRe of Propertize Ventures, who previously co-led a team at Citigroup specializing in financing professional sports facilities and their surrounding real estate. “Khawar’s impressive background in international finance opens up entirely new methods of raising and deploying capital into our long-term projects. While our developments are U.S.-based, we want our financial partnerships to span the globe.”

Sports-Anchored Development is a Proven Model

Sports-anchored real estate has become a core pillar of Propertize Ventures’ development strategy, offering robust demand drivers, diversified revenue streams, and long-term asset appreciation. Under Mr. Malik’s leadership, the firm will advance institutional-grade capital structures designed to meet long-duration mandates, governance standards, and risk frameworks of global investors, particularly within the GCC region.

Over the past decade, professional stadiums in large U.S. cities have been building out mixed-use “entertainment districts” surrounding their facilities. The results have been a resounding success for team owners, developers, investors, municipalities, and residents alike. Propertize’s goal is to bring this proven development model to mid-sized markets.

For example, Propertize Ventures is currently coordinating a 23-acre P3 in Central Texas which will include a new Minor League Baseball stadium and over 2 million gross square feet of dense, mixed-use real estate development. The firm’s other active projects include similar initiatives in the Atlanta and Nashville regions. In doing so, Propertize has also gained access to direct investment and acquisition opportunities across both minor league and professional sports franchises.

A GCC-Specific Vision

“GCC investors have demonstrated a sustained commitment to sports as a global asset class through ownership of clubs, leagues, venues, and related real estate,” said Khawar Malik. “Sports-anchored developments extend that investment thesis beyond the field of play, creating institutional-quality districts that deliver long-term economic value for cities, investors, and locals.”

Over the past decade, Mr. Malik has successfully identified opportunities in the renewable energy and real estate sectors, raising capital throughout the GCC into the U.S. These projects have driven strong returns for investors and created successful, long-term partnerships between U.S. and GCC firms. Propertize, under Mr. Malik’s leadership, anticipates significant overlap between its sports-anchored real estate development initiatives and the long-term value creation and asset preservation preferred by GCC investors.



About Propertize Ventures

Propertize Ventures is a U.S.-based real estate development and investment firm specializing in sports-anchored and mixed-use developments in mid-sized American cities. Through public-private partnerships and institutional capital relationships, the firm delivers projects that position sports and entertainment as catalysts for sustainable urban growth. Propertize has partnered with industry-leading institutions to facilitate these projects, including Gold Jacket (NFL star Emmitt Smith’s investment firm), MHS (a leading NYC-area high-rise architect), and a World Series-winning MLB franchise in Texas.

For further information, please reach out to contact@propertize.ventures.