ibex Ranked Top 10 Best Places to Work for Service Professionals in the Caribbean and Central America

MANAGUA, Nicaragua, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, is proud to be ranked in the Top 10 Best Places to Work for Service Professionals in the Caribbean and Central America by Great Place to Work®. This prestigious honor underscores ibex’s industry-leading culture and world-class employee experience. In Nicaragua, ibex has earned the Great Place to Work® Certification five times, including 2025.

“We are proud to be named one of the very best places to work for service professionals in the Caribbean and Central America, which is a reflection of the dedication our team brings to ibex everyday,” said David Afdahl, Chief Operating Officer at ibex. “Our commitment to hiring the best talent and supporting our team with the best training and technology has propelled ibex to new heights in Nicaragua, Honduras, Jamaica, and around the world.”

ibex Nicaragua, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, has expanded to more than 2,200 employees to support strong client demand. This growth is accompanied by strategic vertical diversification, including ongoing client expansion in the technology sector and new client wins in the utilities, gaming, and waste management sectors.

ibex’s success is rooted in its comprehensive approach to employee development and workplace culture. The company offers modern facilities featuring dedicated learning centers and open collaboration spaces. ibex is also recognized in the region for its positive and supportive work environment, as well as for its competitive compensation and opportunities for employees to advance their careers through training and development programs.

“Being ranked as one of the top 10 places to work for services professionals in the Caribbean and Central America is the direct result of our incredible team’s passion and unwavering dedication to excellence,” said Henry Bermudez, Senior Vice President of Operations – Nicaragua at ibex. “At ibex, we believe that a better employee experience leads to a better customer experience, and we are committed to creating meaningful career opportunities that empower individuals to excel. This ranking is a celebration of their hard work and a promise of even greater achievements ahead.”

With growing operations in Nicaragua, Honduras, and Jamaica, ibex continues to strengthen its position as the business process outsourcing leader and employer of choice in the region. ibex remains committed to investing in its people, driving innovation, and creating meaningful opportunities for professional growth.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place To Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place To Work Certified companies and the Best Workplaces in more than 60 countries, including the Fortune World’s Best Workplaces™ List.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of more than 36,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 170 million critical customer interactions annually on behalf of our clients, driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

Daniel.Burris@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b77687c4-86f4-4b49-8a33-06601f098182